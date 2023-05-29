Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Statewide Arboretum (NSA) will join organizations statewide to offer events in celebration of Wildflower Week, June 5-11.

“One of the beautiful things about wildflowers is that they can be discovered and enjoyed right in our own neighborhoods and communities – alongside roads, paths and trails; in meadows and parks; in wooded areas and in open prairie,” said Bob Henrickson, NSA’s horticulture program coordinator. “Their natural resilience and their ability to thrive even in the toughest environments makes them accessible to just about everyone, if we are willing to open our eyes and notice them.”

Events planned in the Panhandle are:

— Thursday, June 8, Chadron: Join the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum for a Wildflower Plant Talk and Guided Wildflower Hike, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Central Group Complex Meeting Room at Chadron State Park. Wear sturdy shoes for the hike; water and snacks will be provided. The event is free, but a valid 2023 park entry permit is required. For more information, visit https://plantnebraska.org/wildflower-week.

— Friday, June 9 near Gering. Celebrate Nebraska Wildflower Week with a Wildflower Walk with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission beginning at 7 p.m. at Wildcat Hills. Uncover many of the area flowers in bloom and discover key characteristics for identifying them. Please bring water and hiking shoes for this one-mile hike on uneven terrain. The walk is free, but a valid 2023 Nebraska Park Entry permit is required. For more information call 308-436-3777 or visit /calendar.outdoornebraska.gov/.

— Friday, June 9, Gering: Nebraska Statewide Arboretum’s Community Planting at Ever Green House, 1210 Overland Trails Rd., 9-11:30 a.m. Volunteers needed to help plant the community greenspace at Ever Green House. More information at plantnebraska.org/wildflower-week. Or call 402-472-8478.

— Friday, June 9, Scottsbluff: Nebraska Statewide Arboretum Members & Friends Gathering, 6-9 p.m. at Papa Moon Vineyards & Winery, 230975 County Road J, Scottsbluff. All are welcome to enjoy a glass of wine or cider and some tasty snacks and learn more about NSA. Stay for the “Fermented Friday” music and food trucks. More information at plantnebraska.org/wildflower-week or call 402-472-8478.

— Saturday, June 10, Gering: Nebraska Statewide Arboretum Plant Sale at Ever Green House, 1210 Overland Trails Rd., 9-11 a.m. Grab a flat and browse the beautiful selection of native plants for sun and shade. NSA members get a 15% discount. All proceeds from the plant sale support NSA programming statewide, including tree planting and gardening-making. More information at plantnebraska.org/wildflower-week or call 402-472-8478.

Saturday, June 10, near Unadilla. Wachiska Audubon Society will hold a free tour and seed gathering activity at Dieken Tallgrass Prairie southwest of Unadilla, 9 a.m. to noon. For more information visit wachiskaaudubon.org or call 402-486-4846

Saturday, June 10, Ponca. Ponca State Park will hold a free Twilight Prairie Walk. Additional information, including the start time and place, will be available on Ponca State Park's Facebook page as we get closer to the date. Or call/ email Katie Leware at Katie.leware@nebraska.gov, 402-755-2284. Information about Ponca State Park can be found at https://outdoornebraska.gov/location/ponca/.

The full listing of Wildflower Week events as well as resources and promotional materials are available at https://plantnebraska.org/wildflower-week.