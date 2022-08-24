 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area firefighters battle grass, structure fires

Local fire departments got some assistance from the elements when battling a grass fire six miles south of Mitchell Tuesday night.

“We got really lucky,” Mitchell Fire Chief Jon Wurdeman said. “The wind helped us and it pushed the fire back toward us after it got going. We got it put out within an hour, an hour and a half.”

The blaze began a mile south of Hubbard’s Hill around 8 p.m. It started at the south side of an irrigation canal, and the wind contained it there so firefighters could tackle it easily.

“Everything went well,” Wurdeman said. “…It could have been a lot worse.”

Firefighters from the Morrill, Gering and Scottsbluff Rural fire departments helped the Mitchell Fire Department with the fire. Around 15 trucks and 30 firefighters responded.

No structures were damaged, and nobody was injured. The only thing burnt was grass.

Wurdeman said he’s still investigating how the fire started. He called the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, and they confirmed there weren’t any lightning strikes in the area that night.

A structure fire also damaged a building in Henry Tuesday afternoon. That fire was dealt with by the Morrill and Torrington Fire Departments. Firefighter Ministry is providing assistance to the residents impacted by that fire. 

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached by email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

