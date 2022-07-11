Area rodeo youngsters ready for national finals in Gillette

The Wyo-Braska area will be well represented when the National High School Finals Rodeo kicks off Sunday in Gillette, Wyoming at the Camplex Event Center.

The national high school finals will run July 17 through the 23rd and every cowboy or cowgirl's dream is to come home a national champion.

There will be plenty of area participants at nationals and the Scottsbluff and Gering area will have a couple of young cowboys that will be competing in the national rodeo. Scottsbluff’s Tate Talkington will be competing in Reined Cow Horse, Team Roping, and Tie-down Roping.

Gering’s Tayden Gorsuch will be competing in Steer Wrestling following in the footsteps of his father, Dean, who was a world champion steer wrestler.

Other area participants after qualifying to the national competition after the Nebraska State and Wyoming State High School championships include Harrisburg’s Wyatt Reichenberg, who will be competing in Steer Wrestling

Harrison’s Leif Meidell will be competing in Saddle Bronc while Minatare’s Roady Marsh, who competed at the Wyoming State High School Rodeo, will be competing in Saddle Bronc.

Hyannis’ Ashlyn Henderson will be competing in the Goat Tying on Tuesday and Thursday.

Some Wyoming participants include Yoder’s Haiden Thompson who will be a busy cowgirl as she will be competing in four events including Goat Tying, Breakaway Roping, Team Roping, and Reined Cow Horse.

Thompson won the Wyoming Goat Tying title in June when she finished with an average time of 22.032 over a cowgirl from Gillette and then finished fourth at state in Pole Bending and sixth in Reined Cow.

Yoder’s Kyler Clark will also be competing in Team Roping with Torrington’s Sid Petersen.

Another Wyoming cowgirl competing is Huntley’s Lane Baliegh in Girls Cutting. Baliegh took ninth in Reined Cow.

The participants from the area said it is nice to see this many area participants at the national rodeo.

“It’s great so see this many area athletes going to nationals, especially since there aren’t a lot of high school rodeos in this area,” Talkington said. “It shows how good the kids out here are and I’m excited to see them all compete at nationals.”

Gorsuch said to see this many Panhandle kids at nationals is awesome.

“It’s really awesome to see so many from our Panhandle,” he said. “We have a very good Nebraska team going and I think we can do very well this year.”

Meidell, who graduated from Sioux County High School in April, will be at his final high school rodeo. It will be his second time at nationals and he is thrilled to see so many Panhandle kids at nationals.

“It means a lot to see the rural Nebraska kids competing at this level and with the best in the nation,” Meidell said. “It means a lot to me to be able to compete at Gillette because it was my goal to end my high school rodeo career at the national finals.”

Henderson will be a busy person too at nationals. The Hyannis cowgirl, who competed in 30 high school rodeos, qualified for the Nebraska State Finals in Goat Tying, Pole Bending, Barrel Racing, and Team Roping and had a very successful state finals which included her qualifying for Nationals in the Goat Tying.

“It is awesome to see so many Western Nebraska kids qualify for the finals,” Henderson, who will be attending Garden City Community College next year participating on the rodeo team while majoring in elementary education and 911 dispatch, said. “I have enjoyed competing against them and rodeoing with them all throughout my high school career.”

The riders are looking to have a successful national finals and hopes to do well in her final go-round at nationals.

“I am so blessed to be able to attend the National High School Finals, Henderson said. “The hard work and dedication I have put towards this sport has paid off and I cannot wait to represent Nebraska in the Goat Tying at the Finals.

“ I want to perform to the best of my ability at the Finals. My one goal is to have consistent runs and to make it back to the short go. At Nationals each contestant is capable of winning a National title. Every contestant who made it to the finals worked for their spot and has a lot of talent.”

For Meidell, he wants to represent Team Nebraska well and help bring home a championship for Nebraska.

“My main goal is to go represent Nebraska and ride three bucking horses to hopefully bring home a national title,” he said. “The competition is very tough from the other contestants to the horses we are riding."

Talkington, who will be a senior at Scottsbluff this fall, said his goal is to perform well among some of the best rodeo performers from the states.

“Competing at the national high school finals is the end goal to every high school rodeos kids season so it’s a pretty big deal to be able to go compete,” Talkington said. “My goal at nationals is to make the short round and every event at nationals is very competitive since you have the best in each event from every state.”

Unlike Talkington, this will be Gorsuch's first time at the high school national rodeo.

“This will be my first year at the national level,” he said. “I never wanted to do it in junior high and I didn’t qualify for state as a freshman. My sophomore year, I really stepped it up and worked harder to make it.”

For Gorsuch, competing at national rodeo is something that he is thrilled to do and he knows his event, steer wrestling, will be tough.

“It’s awesome to know that I’ve qualified and to be a part of team Nebraska. My goals are the same as in the season, to run at every steer and catch and throw them down. I think it’s gonna be a very hard competition this year. We have a very good group of steer wrestlers this year.”

There is no doubt that his favorite event is steer wrestling.

“My best event is the steer wrestling cause that’s what I’ve put the most work into,” Gorsuch said. “I have done very well this year in rodeo. I wish it would’ve ended better. I broke out on a good steer, so I really had to come back and fight in the short go. I think I’ve been to over 50 rodeos this year.”

Gorsuch said a lot of his success he owes to his father who was huge in the rodeo circuit as a youngster and adult.

“It’s very cool to really work up to my dad and he’s a great role model to have and he’s always there for me. He is the main reason I’ve qualified," he said. "He is also my haser, which is even better because he is by my side in the arena too. My dad has made it to high school finals. He made it twice junior and senior year.”

Gorsuch, who is active in football and wrestling, said he has been a part of the rodeo circuit his entire life, traveling around the country with his dad.

“My dad was a 2-time world champion steer wrestler and he really wanted me to try it,” Gorsuch said. “He never pushed me to do it because he wanted me to do what I wanted to do and Del Kraupie was also a big part of starting me. We went to his house, I tried it, and I’ve loved it ever since.”

Rodeo is something that Talkington really has been born with and got involved in rodeoing because of his dad.

“I’ve been involved in rodeo since I was around 5 or 6 years old by competing at junior rodeos, but I’ve had a rope in my hand since I could walk,” he said. “I got started in rodeo through my dad since he had also rodeoed since he was young and was still rodeoing when I was born.”

Talkington’s rodeo experience this season has been busy as he has been to a rodeo every weekend since April. He had a rough spring, but the summer portion of his rodeoing has been going pretty good.

Of all the events Talkington does, his favorite is Tie-down Roping.

“My favorite event is the tie-down roping because of all the aspects that go into making a good run and the amount of practice it takes,” he said.

All the participants have competed at either the junior national finals rodeo or the high school national finals rodeo in the past.

Talkington competed at junior high nationals three times and this will be his second time at the high school finals. His best finish was winning nationals in goat tying his 8th grade year.

Meidell and Henderson have also been from rodeo families. Henderson said she has been rodeoing since she was three and her entire family has competed on the circuit in some form. This will be Henderson’s second, and last, trip to the high school nationals.

“I have competed at the High School Finals my sophomore year and now my senior year, both in the Goat Tying,” she said. “My sophomore year I won my performance the first round. My second round didn’t go as planned but I finished about 30th in the world.”

As for her family, it is rich in rodeo success.

“My family is a huge part of my rodeo lifestyle,” she said. “My mom competed at the collegiate level where Goat Tying and Breakaway were her main events. She competed at the National Finals many years in Goat Tying. My dad is a bareback rider and my uncle is a calf roper and team roper. Rodeo is just in my blood. My mom and dad started taking me to junior rodeos at the age of three and I have continued to rodeo since.”

Henderson said Goat Tying is definitely her favorite event.

“Goat Tying is an event where the rider does most of the work. Of course, the horse is an important aspect to get you down the arena, but after you get off, it is all on you,” she said. “I like goat tying because of the adrenaline rush it gives me. I think the event of Goat Tying is so fun and is definitely my favorite event and it is most definitely my best event. It is the event I have the most passion for and I put the most work in for. I enjoy all of my events but Goat Tying is the event I love.”

Meidell was another one that was at rodeos with his parents and that is how he started to love Saddle Bronc Riding.

“Riding saddle broncs is an adrenaline rush from the moment you get on in the chute to the time the whistle blows,” Meidell, who has finished second at every rodeo this year that he has gone to, said. “When I was a little kid my parents would take me to junior rodeos and the reason I like Saddle Broncs is because it is just me and the horse with no distraction.”

The national finals rodeo will have queen competition on Friday and Saturday with safety clinics for the riders on Saturday. The actual competition begins Sunday.

Gorsuch said he is looking forward to heading to nationals and after he gets back from rodeo, it will be time to switch over to getting ready for the Gering football season.

“It has been very busy this summer since I’m also active in football and wrestling,” he said. “I would also really like to thank everyone that’s supported me throughout this year as well as my parents, brothers, and the Kraupie’s.”