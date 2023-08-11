ASHBURN, Va. — The Association of School Business Officials International recently announced the recipients of ASBO International’s 2023 Pinnacle Awards, which recognize innovative school business professionals for their resourcefulness and creativity in solving the challenges that school districts face today.

Bobbie Stuart, business manager for Bayard Public Schools in Bayard, was among the recipients of 2023 ASBO International Pinnacle of Achievement Award for a partnership between the rural district and the community that brought a much-needed childcare center to the area.

The awards, sponsored by Virco, Inc., showcase replicable projects and practices that allow district business leaders to share and implement new ideas to support their schools and communities effectively.

“On behalf of ASBO International, I am pleased to congratulate the 2023 Pinnacle Award winners,” ASBO International Chief Operations Officer/Interim Executive Director Siobhan McMahon said. “Time and again, school business professionals have proven their ability to innovate in ways that create positive, meaningful change for their districts. Their initiatives are a testament to their commitment to the students and communities they serve.”