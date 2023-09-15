KEARNEY – Graduate and undergraduate degrees were conferred for 667 spring graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises Friday, May 19 at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.

Students graduating with honors have the honors noted after their names. Honors, along with grade-point averages necessary to earn those honors, include: summa cum laude, 3.9-4.0, and honorable mention, 3.5-3.69.

Panhandle and eastern Wyoming students earning degrees were:

Alliance: Darian Wilson, Bachelor of Arts in Education, English Education and Theater Education, Summa Cum Laude; Jennifer Lauder, Master of Science in Education, Learning, Design & Technology.

Bayard: Payton Oliverius, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness.

Bridgeport: Connor Wiggins, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science, Fitness & Wellness; Kyler Watts, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science, Honorable Mention.

Crawford: James Kriz, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science, Honorable Mention.

Gering: Alex Lupher, Master of Arts in Education, Kinesiology and Sport Sciences Education; Rachel Harper, Master of Arts in Education, Curriculum and Instruction.

Scottsbluff: Christian Candelaria-Eubanks, Bachelor of Science, Radiography; Deanna Goranson, Master of Arts in Education, Music Education; Jade Werner, Bachelor of Science, Social Work; Megan Scheer, Bachelor of Science, Social Work; Paige Guzman-Corr, Master of Science in Education, Clinical Mental Health Counseling.

Sidney: Angela Borgmann, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Early Childhood Inclusive Field Education; Austin Jacobsen, Master of Science in Education, Higher Education Student Affairs; Zachary Pettit, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry.

Torrington: Nafissa Tahirou, Bachelor of Science, Social Work.