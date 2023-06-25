Related to this story
Most Popular
Storm warnings were still in place at 10 p.m. after thunderstorms roiled through the area, bringing hail and tornadic activity.
Scottsbluff Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered early Saturday morning on a Terrytown sidewalk.
A 33-year-old Sidney man died of injuries suffered in a collision on Monday, June 19.
"We are blessed," Shelly Wilson said, even as her family visited their home, destroyed by a tornado Friday. Her family escaped the tornado, unharmed.
A post on the Western Nebraska Bicycling Club’s Facebook page announced the decision and noted, “power lines are down though the area, and muc…