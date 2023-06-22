Related to this story
Scottsbluff Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered early Saturday morning on a Terrytown sidewalk.
Uptown opportunity: Redevelopment incentives key to rehabilitating Uptown Scottsbluff, former Kmart property
“I think it is one of the best locations in the entire region,” RockStep Capital CEO/President Andy Weiner says of the former Kmart property. …
“Let your fiction grow out of the land beneath your feet,” Willa Cather once wrote.
Do you like the new valuation notice you received on your home or property? Most Nebraskans I know from Omaha to Scottsbluff are outraged over…