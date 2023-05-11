Scottsbluff school Board members and Scottsbluff administrative staff come together in the former weight room in the splash arena building. The room is one still being used by the district, with the Jr. ROTC program using it for target and other practice. Other rooms are used for storage by the Jr. ROTC and the school district. restrooms continue to be used during tennis matches, but the indoor pool and locker rooms are closed. The pool has been deemed "unrepairable" due to a water leak and other costly repairs that are needed.