Qdoba is opening in Scottsbluff. The quick service Mexican style restaurant at 837 W 27th St. is scheduled to open Monday, July 31.
As the 136th annual Scotts Bluff County Fair events started Saturday, 12 local teens competed in the Scotts Bluff County Fair Scholarship Page…
Randy Meisner, a former Scottsbluff resident who made music history playing with The Eagles, died Wednesday, July 26, according to a post on t…
The streets of Mitchell will be filled with the sights and sounds of the Scotts Bluff County fair on Saturday, July 29.
The contestants in the 2023 Box Butte County Fair Queen Contest will take the stage on Wednesday, August 9 at 8 p.m. in the Grandstands. It sh…