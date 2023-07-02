Sarah Rasby soothes her twin sister, Erin Lewis, in the weeks before she died in hospice care. Sarah is a member of the 4Kinds Network, part of the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving in Atlanta. The volunteer network is named for the former First Lady's words: "There are only four kinds of people in the world: those that have been caregivers, those that are caregivers, those who will be caregivers, and those who will need caregivers.