"We are blessed," Shelly Wilson said, even as her family visited their home, destroyed by a tornado Friday. Her family escaped the tornado, unharmed.
According to the Garden County Sheriff's Office, Terrel Vineyard, 27, of Oshkosh was pronounced dead at the scene, north of Oshkosh.
Authorities were contacted by swimmers in the Elkhorn River southeast of Pilger, who reported that they had discovered what appeared to be hum…
Storm warnings were still in place at 10 p.m. after thunderstorms roiled through the area, bringing hail and tornadic activity.
An National Weather Service meteorologist says preliminary indications are that a the tornado that destroyed a Scottsbluff family's home will …