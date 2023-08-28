Each week, Sgt. Philip Eckerberg, of the Scottsbluff Police Department, answers questions submitted by readers each week. To submit a question for consideration, email policeinfo@scottsbluff.org.

Q. What are the rules for commercial vehicles in town?

A. The first thing we need to do is define what a commercial vehicle is.

Scottsbluff ordinances have two classes of vehicle. The first is called a city delivery truck and it is defined in 22-1-7 as a vehicle which does not exceed 35 feet in length and the licensed gross weight of which does not exceed 30,000 pounds; and when used to transport commodities, goods, merchandise, produce, or freight from or to business establishments within the city. A commercial vehicle is defined in 22-1-8 as any motor truck vehicle or trailer or combinations thereof used or designed for the transportation of commodities, goods, merchandise, produce or freight and having a licensed carrying capacity or a rated load capacity of more than two tons.

There are designated commercial vehicle routes in Scottsbluff. Ordinance 22-2-83 includes commercial vehicles, farm or construction machinery and anything over eight feet wide. The routes are: Broadway Avenue south of Railway Street, Avenue B south of Highway 26 and north of Railway Street; for the period of time between Aug. 1 and Nov. 1 of each year to accommodate bean harvest, Avenue B south of Railway Street all the way to the South Beltline Highway, Avenue I north of West 20th Street, Fifth Avenue south of East Overland Drive, 21st Avenue south of U.S. Highway No. 26, Fifth Street and South Belt Line Road, East Overland Drive, Railway Street, West 20th Street west of Railway Street, and 27th Street.

There are some exceptions to the rules. Ordinance 22-2-84 says: Provided, such vehicles, machinery or equipment may be operated or moved upon other streets, roads, highways and alleys, except as prohibited in §§ 22-6-34 and 22-6-35 of this chapter, in such manner and to such extent as is reasonably necessary for the following purposes: to pick up or deliver articles of merchandise at points not otherwise prohibited, to refuel or secure repair services upon such vehicles, machinery or equipment, to park or place such vehicles, machinery or equipment upon private property, or to park or place such vehicles within authorized truck parking zones or other places not otherwise prohibited. The departure from and return to the routes designated in § 22-2-83 of this subchapter shall be by the most direct routes.

City delivery trucks, except semi-trailers and tractor-trailer combinations, have a little more access granted by 22-2-85 Fifth Avenue north of East Overland Drive, Avenue B north of Railway Street, West 20th Street east of Railway Street and East 20th Street. Exceptions for city delivery trucks are in 22-2-86 such vehicles may be operated upon other streets, roads, highways and alleys, except as provided in §§ 22-6-34 and 22-6-35 of this chapter, in such manner and to such extent as is reasonably necessary for the following purposes: to pick or deliver articles or merchandise at points not otherwise prohibited, to refuel or secure repair services upon such vehicles, to park or place the vehicle upon private property, or to park or place the vehicle within authorized truck parking zones or other places not otherwise prohibited. The departure from and return to the routes designated in § 22-2-157 of this article shall be by the most direct routes.

The above referenced sections of 22-6-34 and 22-6-35 have to do with truck parking and I will continue with that next week.

If you have any questions, please go to scottsbluff.org and read the ordinances in their entirety.