Each week, Sgt. Philip Eckerberg, of the Scottsbluff Police Department, answers questions submitted by readers. To submit a question for consideration, email policeinfo@scottsbluff.org.

Q. Am I violating the law by having a fire pit in my yard? My neighbor told me that it was against city ordinance to burn within city limits.

A. The answer to this question could be different from one jurisdiction to another and the answer received here is specific to the City of Scottsbluff. I will say that I am not an expert in fire regulations. Fortunately for me. I know a guy that is an expert in fire regulations: Scottsbluff Fire Chief Thomas Shingle provided me with this information.

“Having a fire pit does not necessarily violate the law, provided that only clean, seasoned wood, charcoal, natural gas or propane is the fuel source. Clean, seasoned wood is wood that is unpainted, untreated and free of other foreign matter and that is dried sufficiently to have little or no moisture content; typically dried a minimum of six months or more if cut from a tree. Prohibited materials include, but are not limited to, trash/rubbish, lawn clippings or leaves, or flammable/combustible materials such as gasoline.

The City of Scottsbluff adopted the 2018 International Fire code in 2021, Municipal Code 8-1-8, which outlines the requirements of a portable outdoor fireplace, which includes fire pits. According to the fire code, portable outdoor fireplaces shall be used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions and shall not be operated within 15 feet of a structure or combustible material. There is one exception to the distance requirement, which is if you own a one- or two-family dwelling there is no specific distance it needs to be from the home or combustible materials, yet we encourage everyone to keep fire at a safe distance from structures and combustible materials.

Additionally, fire pits must be constantly attended until extinguished and an extinguishing source (garden hose or fire extinguisher) shall be readily available for immediate utilization. Fire pits cannot be used on or under balconies or within 15 feet of a multi-family dwelling, such as an apartment complex. Scottsbluff Municipal Code 12-1-3(h) states that dense smoke, noxious fumes, gas, soot, or cinders, in unreasonable quantities are a nuisance, so your fire pit may violate the law if it creates one or more of those situations.”

Thank you, Chief Shingle, for your expertise on the current City of Scottsbluff fire code.

Having a campfire is one of my favorite activities. It is a great way to relax. You just need to think about what you are doing before you do it. If the wind is blowing. it is not a good time for a recreational camp fire in town or in the wilderness. Make sure you have a water source with you to be able to quickly put out any fire that spreads outside of the pit or ring. In town, the best water source is a garden hose. Out in a wild area, you will need to bring several gallons of water with you. Make sure that all fires are out cold, cold enough that you can touch them and not feel heat. If a fire gets out of control, call 911 immediately.

As I mentioned earlier, fire regulations can be different from one city to another, from a National Park area, to a State Park area, to a National Forest area. The rules can change from one year to the next depending on the conditions at the time. Always check on the rules for the time and location that you are going to build your recreational fire at.