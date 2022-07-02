B&C and Ogallala split doubleheader

The Gering B&C juniors faced the Ogallala AIA juniors in a doubleheader on Saturday with the teams splitting the doubleheader, with B&C dropping the first game 10-4, and winning the second 8-7.

The B&C juniors started the doubleheader on the wrong foot as the game ended by run rule after six innings. The difference maker in the game was a second inning that saw B&C go scoreless whilst giving up eight runs.

“Not the game we want to play, we’re capable of playing much better baseball than that. We had an inning that kinda got away from us, at the beginning and we dug ourselves a pretty deep hole it just wasn’t enough. It's just tough to come back when you dig a hole like that,” B&C coach Grant Rimington said.

B&C was able to put up their first run in the bottom of the third inning when Rece Knight scored on a wild pitch. In the bottom of the fourth inning, a Colter Shellito double brought in Dominic Mendez. Finally, a Lukah Schwery double brought in Barron Williams and Kelan Dunn, which rounded out the scoring for B&C in the fifth inning.

In the second game, B&C played a more well rounded game, pulling out a close victory by holding off a late charge by Ogallala.

“Our team is really mentally tough. They’re young and that’s something that we’re working on,”Rimington said. “So give them credit for being mentally tough, Ogallala did a good job of coming back every inning, and we just tried to stay on top of them and it played in our favor today.”

After holding Ogallala scoreless to start the game, B&C got on the board first when Dunn scored on an Ogallala error. In the bottom of the second, B&C added to their lead with a single from Ethan Prokop and a fly ball hit by Knight brought in Carsen Mashek.

B&C gave up their first two runs in the top of the third, but bolstered their lead in the bottom of the third inning with a Mashek ground ball brought in Dunn and Shellito.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Dawson Elsen scored on a pitcher error, which was followed up by a Williams line drive to left field that brought in Knight. A sacrifice fly by Mendez brought in Williams for B&C’s eighth and final run bringing their lead to 8-4.

B&C will play as part of a junior/senior doubleheader on Sunday, July 3 in a make-up game against the WESTCO Express.

Junior

Game 1

OGL 180010 - 10 9 2

BCST 001120 - 4 6 3

LP - Dominic Mendez

2B - Colter Shellito, Lukah Schwery

Game 2

OGL 0022120 - 7 10 3

BCST 1223000 - 8 9 0

WP - Kelan Dunn

2B - Barron Williams, Dawson Elsen

Senior

Game 1

PVC 0040010 - 5 5 6

OGL 105301x - 10 12 1

LP - Tristin Strauch

3B - Tristin Strauch

Game 2

OGL 0204210 - 9 11 0

PVC 1001013 - 6 5 4

LP - Ryan Johnston

2B - Dalton Wiese

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

