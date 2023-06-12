GERING — Tyler Bryant tossed five strong innings recording nine strikeouts Sunday night in his last start for the Western Nebraska Pioneers at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.
He helped the Pioneers to an 8-3 win over the Gameday Angels on Special Olympics night.
The right-handed pitcher, who is from Amarillo, Texas, has signed a contract with the Empire League in New York.
“Getting nine strikeouts on the mound is crazy,” Bryant said while starting to show some emotion. “I love everyone. It has been a fun month here, man, in my last college outing. I am Going out with a bang.”
Bryant said his trip the New York professional league is a good opportunity for him to continue on his pursuit to move up the professional ladder.
“This was my last time here and I enjoyed the crowd here and the fans,” Bryant said. “I appreciate everyone that has come out and keep coming out in supporting these boys because they deserve it. My emotions are every where and I appreciate all the summer teams I have played on (through the years). I am going to keep playing as long as I can. This is the next step in my career that I have to take.”
People are also reading…
Bryant made three pitching appearances in his short stint with the Pioneers. He went 2-1 with 24 strikeouts while allowing just five runs. Bryant had a 2.25 ERA.
He had season-best 10 strikeouts against the North Platte Plainsmen on May 23.
The Pioneers made the most of their offensive opportunities Sunday.
Western Nebraska finished with 15 hits in the contest to just seven for the Angels. The Pioneeers had six doubles in the contest, including two from Isaiah Gibbs. The other doubles came from Brad Hallock, Aidan Orr, Austin Birkhoff, and Hunter McCollum.
Five different Pioneers had two or more hits in the contest.
Orr and Birkoff each had three hits. Orr scored one run while Birkhoff had two RBI. Gibbs, Hallock, and McCollum all had two hits, and Gibbs had two doubles with two RBI and a run scored,
Hallock had two runs scored and an RBI. McCollum scored once in the contest.
The Pioneers led 2-1 through six innings and broke the game open with four runs in the seventh on three hits. All the runs came with two outs in the inning, Both Cameron Schneider and and Gibbs drove in two runs in the frame.
The Pioneers added two more runs in the eigth on Birkhoff's double. Gameday scored twice in the ninth but could come no closer as the Pioneers beat the Angels for the second time in a four-game homestand.
The Pioneers will be on the road for four games in the Denver area when they face the Cage Rats on Tuesday and Wednesday. and then the Gameday Angels on Thursday and Friday.
Western Nebraska hosts the North Platte Plainsmen Saturday and Sunday.
Western Nebraska 14,
Liberal 7
GERING — The Western Nebraska Pioneers scored runs in the first five innings and went on to capture the win Friday night at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.
Liberal scored two runs in the first inning, but the Pioneers answered in the bottom half of the frame with six runs on five hits.
Koy Carpenter and Isaiah Gibbs both singled, and after the Pioneers loaded the bases, Griffin Robinson got a RBI single. A walk then brought in the tying run.
Brad Hallock scored on a sacrifice fly and the Pioneers tacked on three more runs in the inning.
Liberal added two more runs in the second but The Pioneers answered with a Michael Ascencio RBI single, and then added two more runs with two outs in the third for a 9-4 lead.
Liberal scored three times in the fourth, but the Pioneers answered with three of their own in the bottom of the inning Ben Clark doubled to start the frame and scored on a James Layman single. Logan Tribble had sacrifice fly to score another run and then Gibbs had a run-scoring single.
The Pioneers added two runs in the fifth to boost the lead to 14-7 as Ascencio and Carpenter both had RBI doubles.
Carpenter went 5-of-6 to lad the Pioneers 18-hit attack. He had two RBI and two runs scored. Gibbs had three hits with two runs scored and two RBI..
Dallen Turner started and gets the win in allowing seven runs with two strikeouts.