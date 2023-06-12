Liberal added two more runs in the second but The Pioneers answered with a Michael Ascencio RBI single, and then added two more runs with two outs in the third for a 9-4 lead.

Liberal scored three times in the fourth, but the Pioneers answered with three of their own in the bottom of the inning Ben Clark doubled to start the frame and scored on a James Layman single. Logan Tribble had sacrifice fly to score another run and then Gibbs had a run-scoring single.

The Pioneers added two runs in the fifth to boost the lead to 14-7 as Ascencio and Carpenter both had RBI doubles.

Carpenter went 5-of-6 to lad the Pioneers 18-hit attack. He had two RBI and two runs scored. Gibbs had three hits with two runs scored and two RBI..

Hallock, Robinson, Austin Birkhoff, and Ascencio all had two hits.