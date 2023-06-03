CHADRON — The Gering Platte Valley Companies Legion baseball team went 1-1 Saturday in the Chadron tournament.

Gering dropped a 10-5 contest to Security First Regulators (Gordon) in the first game before coming back to down Valentine 8-5.

In other games, Gordon lost a tough 1-0 decision as Chadron’s Broc Berry struck out 16 of 21 batters.

Gordon scored eight runs in the fifth inning build a 10-3 lead over Gering.

Tanner Gartner started things for PVC by reaching on an error in the first and came to score on a wild pitch. Gering added a run in the second as Mason Gaudreault singled and courtesy runner Boston Gable scored on a wild pitch.

Gordon made it 2-1 with a run in the third and tied the game at 2-2 with a run in the fourth.

Gering went back in front in the bottom of the fourth when Carter Reisig doubled and came in to score on a passed ball.

Gordon had seven hits in the pivotal fifth inning. Gering scored twice in the seventh inning.

Gordon outhit Gering 12-6. Tanner Gartner had two hits for PVC Marcus Stoffer and Edwin Fillispipe each had two hits for the Regulators.

Gering scored six late runs to beat Valentine.

Valentine scored a run in the first inning only to watch Gering tie the game in the second as Aiden Cervantez walked and then scored on a Chris Bliss single. Valentine came back with two in the bottom of the second to grab a 3-1 lead.

Gering scored another run in the third on a balk call and then tied the game with a run in the sixth when Uriah Ybarra singled in Gable.

Gering took the lead in the seventh, scoring five times.

Reisig started things after getting hit by a pitch and scored on a Gaudreault double. Gaudreault scored on a Ybarra double to make it 5-3. With two outs and the bases loaded, Gartner doubled home three runs

Gering finished with 10 hits in the win. Ybarra had three hits with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored.

Keenan Allen also had two hits in the contest, while Gartner had three RBI with a double.