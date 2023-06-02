RAPID CITY, S.D. – The WESTCO Zephyrs captured their first win of the season in walk-off fashion Thursday during the Rapid City, South Dakota, legion baseball tournament.

The Zephyrs, who beat the Canon City (Colorado) Tigers 8-7, then fell to the Huron (South Dakota) Tigers 11-7 on Friday.

WESTCO wraps up pool play Saturday with two games. The Zephyrs face Cheyenne Post 6 at 2 p.m. and Lincoln Southwest at 4:30 p.m. WESTCO will then play one more game on Sunday.

WESTCO and Canon City went back-and-forth as the Zephyrs led 3-0 after two innings. Blake Grasmick and Moises Panduro led off by drawing walks and both scored on a Cortez Palomo double.

Palomo scored the third run on a balk.

Canon City came back with three in the third to tie the game, but the Zephyrs added four in the bottom of the frame to grab a 7-3 lead.

Canon then plated two runs each in the fifth and sixth innings to tie the game.

The game stayed tied until the ninth. Panduro started things as he reached on a one-out error. Palomo and Dawson Barrett followed with singles to load the bases.

Sabastian Martinez then earned a seven-pitch walk for the game-winner.

Canon City outhit WESTCO 12-9. WESTCO was led by Palomo with three hits including a double, three RBI and two runs scored.

Moises Panduro picked up the win on the mound, tossing the final two innings in allowing just one hit and striking out one.

The Zephyrs led Huron Tigers 5-2 before giving up nine late-inning runs.

Huron scored first with two runs in the opening inning, but WESTCO answered with four in the bottom of the frame. Adan Vargas and Grasmick each earned walks. With two outs, Palomo and Oscar Felix had 2-out run-scoring singles. Barrett then had a run-scoring triple.

WESTCO added another run in the second to lead 5-2 when Pittman singled in Vargas.

Both teams added a single run in the fourth, and Huron scored four times in the fifth to lead 7-6. WESTCO tied the game with a run in the bottom of the inning. Grasmick singled and scored on a Felix sacrifice fly.

Huron came right back to score three runs in the sixth and a single run in the seventh.

WESTCO and Huron each had eight hits in the contest. Palomo and Barrett each had two hits. Barrett had a triple with an RBI. Oscar Felix had two RBI in the game while Vargas had two runs scored.

NW Pioneers 13,

Hays Larks 1

GERING – The Pioneers scored five runs in the first inning and eight in the second in a game that ended in five innings due to the run rule.

Brad Hallock singled home two runs after the first three Pioneers players reached base to open the game. Aidan Orr followed with a three-run home run to cap the five-run inning.

The Pioneers took advantage of five walks in the second to break the game open with eight runs.

Landon Murray got the win as he allowed just an unearned run in the complete-game performance.