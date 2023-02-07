bayard basketball
Related to this story
Most Popular
The senior scored 50 points and broke the 35-year-old scoring record of 41 points set by Michael Palomo in 1987. Bulldogs girls snap losing skid.
The Tin Cup coffee shopt, located in Mitchell, opened this week. It's shop owners, Brian and Holly Baker, aim to bring together wild game, co…
A Sweet Mac is a macadamia nut cinnamon roll with a delightful frosting and chopped nuts on top made from Mark Ferrari’s grandmother’s recipe.
The Cardinals, who qualified five for state, were led by junior Kenli Boeselager at 145 pounds. She pinned her way to the title.
Four players reach double figures for top-ranked Bulldogs, who improved to 18-0 on the season and won their 30th-straight game overall.