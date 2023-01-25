Bayard boys, girls basketball teams get road sweep of South Platte

BIG SPRINGS — The Bayard basketball programs came away with a pair of wins Tuesday.

The Tigers girls would use a strong third quarter to edge South Platte 56-51, while the Bayard boys got a 72-49 victory.

South Platte (10-6) came out red hot and jumped out to an early 14-point lead. Bayard coach Zach Nesbitt was forced to call a timeout to help settle the Tigers (13-3) down.

The Knights did a great job of getting defensive rebounds early and that helped them to a 16-11 lead after the first quarter.

Bayard would then do a better job in the second of getting to the basket and capitalizing on second-chance points.

The Tigers were able to cut the lead to one point before South Platte would hit back-to-back 3-pointers. The Knights would knock down four threes in the first half and take a four-point advantage to the locker room 30-26.

TheKnights were paced by Johanna Frerichs in the first half with nine points. Bayard was led by Lexi Fiscus who scored nine points in the first half, all coming in the second quarter.

Bayard went on a 10-0 run to start the third quarter and took a four-point lead.

South Platte would take a time-out with 6 minutes, 30 seconds left in the quarter to regroup and stop the momentum of Bayard with the score 34-30.

The Tigers would go on to outscore South Platte 17-11 in the third to take a two-point advantage into the final frame.

South Platte would start the fourth quarter with a 5-0 run to regain the lead, but it was short-lived as Bayard would take the lead back on the next possession.

The lead changed hands a few more times before a free throw by Bayard’s Fiscus with 30 seconds left would seal the game.

Bayard would be led by Fiscus with 20 points, while Kierra Miller added 10.

South Platte was paced by Isabelle Reichman with 16 points, and Madison Cheleen contributed 12.

The Bayard (8-8) boys scored the first 15 points of the game. Aron Flores scored 11 of the Tigers 22 points in the quarter and Bayard built a 15-point lead after a quarter

Both teams would scorch the nets in the second quarter and combine to score a total of 43 points

Bayard was led Trent Marquez, who had 13 points in the quarter and 20 for the half.

South Platte (5-9) was paced by Dashle Richards’ eight points in the frame and 10 in the half.

The Tigers led 46-28 at the break, and extended it to 64-33 in the third quarter.

Marquez led the Tigers with 22 points, while Aron Flores knocked down 15.

South Platte’s Richards scored a game-high 24 points and Kegan Beard pitched in 11.

South Platte will be in action again Thursday when they travel to Garden County, while Bayard will be off till Saturday when they go to Bridgeport.

Girls

South Platte (51):

Isabelle Reichman 16, Madison Cheleen 12, Avery Hayward 11, Johanna Frerichs 10, Haily Koenen 2

Bayard (56):

Lexi Fiscus 20, Kierra Miller 10, Joslyn Hopkins 8, Dani Harter 8, Scarlett Norman 4, Danika Hassel 3, Cambree Schmaltz 2.

Boys

South Platte (49)

Dashle Richards 24, Kegan Beard 11, Quinten Koenen 8, Nicholas Dehning 2, Cordell Frerichs 2, Jarrette Schwartz 2

Bayard (72)

Trent Marquez 22, Aron Flores 15, Connor Cochran 9, Trystan Muhr 6, Ashton Mancias 6, Caleb Wilkins 4, Karter Winter 4, Noah Manka 3, Zachary Araujo 2, Caleb Leonard 1