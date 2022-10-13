Bayard Elementary to become first Lighthouse school in Nebraska

Bayard Elementary School is on-track to become the first school in Nebraska to achieve Lighthouse Certification through the Leader in Me program.

Leader in Me is an evidence-based, social emotional learning process — developed in partnership with educators — based on the principles in Stephen Covey’s 1989 book, “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.”

“We use these seven habits as pillars to navigate toward being the best leaders possible,” said Bayard Elementary Lighthouse co-coordinator Lacee James.

“The Leader in Me curriculum is based on giving tools to students to be self-sufficient leaders. Making their own decisions and being the best person that they can be.”

Attaining Lighthouse Certification shows that a school has integrated the principles of the Leader in Me program into the culture.

“The Leader in Me certification has three components: leadership, culture, and academics. We hold kids accountable in all three of these areas,” said James.

The Bayard Elementary staff also have committees for each of those three components to help ensure that the school is meeting the appropriate criteria for certification.

Bayard got started on the track to Lighthouse certification when high school principal Kelley Rice introduced the "7 Habits of Highly Effective People" to the staff.

Rice was followed soon after by Matt McLaughlin, who was the principal at Bayard Elementary at the time.

Lighthouse co-coordinator Cheryl Ferrero said that Bayard Elementary’s entire staff took their study on the seven habits to heart, and soon they were ready to take it even further.

“We thought, ‘Yeah, let’s try it here,’” said Ferrero. “And we visited other schools that achieved Lighthouse status in Wyoming and Colorado.”

Bayard Elementary is in their third year of actively pursuing Lighthouse certification, which involves working closely with a Leader in Me coach.

“Our coach comes a couple times a year,” said Ferrero. “In spring of last year our coach came to see where we were and if we were Lighthouse ready.”

James said that the visit was very productive and put them on the right track to achieve their certification.

“They wanted to see our strengths and weaknesses, and we identified a couple areas of both,” said James. “We’re really hitting those areas and maintaining our strengths.”

The staff at Bayard Elementary hopes to achieve status as a Lighthouse school during the current school year.

Bayard High staff also has their eyes on the elementary school’s progress. The high school aims to gain their certification as soon as next school year.

Both teachers think that the Leader in Me curriculum is beneficial for everyone at the school.

“My biggest things are ‘Put First Things First’ and ‘Beginning with the End in Mind,’” said Ferrero. “There are so many things that teachers have to do, and if we’re not thinking about what we have to do and when we need to have it done, we won’t get anything done.”

Ferrero also said that the seven habits help students learn to set and achieve goals for themselves as individuals and as groups.

James said that practicing the seven habits from a young age is a great way to set up her students to be successful individuals and leaders later in life.

“If you don’t have those skills and foundations at a young age, you’re not going to be as successful,” she said.

“It’s building the foundation for the future,” added Ferrero.