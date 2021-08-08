Bayard man killed in motorcycle-pickup collision Friday

A 69-year-old Bayard man died in crash Friday morning.
Louis Schiavone, of Bayard, died in a crash which occurred about 7:10 a.m. Friday about a mile south of the Highway 71 and Highway 92 interchange near Gering.
Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said an investigation determined that Schiavone, who had been northbound on Highway 71, crossed into the southbound lanes and collided with a pickup driven by Robin Neal, of Scottsbluff.
Neal was not injured in the crash.
Maunette Loeks
Maunette Loeks is the digital news editor of the Star-Herald. Contact her at 308-632-9054 or by email at mloeks@starherald.com.
