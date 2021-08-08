 Skip to main content
Bayard man killed in motorcycle-pickup collision Friday
Bayard man killed in motorcycle-pickup collision Friday

A 69-year-old Bayard man died in crash Friday morning.

Louis Schiavone, of Bayard, died in a crash which occurred  about 7:10 a.m. Friday about a mile south of the Highway 71 and Highway 92 interchange near Gering. 

Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said an investigation determined that Schiavone, who had been northbound on Highway 71, crossed into the southbound lanes and collided with a pickup driven by Robin Neal, of Scottsbluff.

Neal was not injured in the crash. 

