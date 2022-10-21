Bayard pumpkin patch, Gering Kiwanis partner for Haunted Night Maze

Join in on a spooky evening filled with frights as the Gering Kiwanis Club presents a Haunted Night Maze on Oct. 22. Ghosts, witches, and other creepy figures will be waiting to give you a scare as you navigate the maze at the Pumpkin Patch at BE Farm.

Admission is $10. The event runs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The last admission is sold at 8:15 p.m.

A percentage of each admission will go to benefit the Gering Kiwanis Scholarship Programs.

All youth under the age of 16 are required to have an adult with them. A flashlight is required to enter the maze. It is recommend that visitors wear close-toed shoes.