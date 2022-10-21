 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bayard pumpkin patch, Gering Kiwanis partner for Haunted Night Maze

  • 0

Join in on a spooky evening filled with frights as the Gering Kiwanis Club presents a Haunted Night Maze on Oct. 22.  Ghosts, witches, and other creepy figures will be waiting to give you a scare as you navigate the maze at the Pumpkin Patch at BE Farm. 

Admission is $10. The event runs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The last admission is sold at 8:15 p.m.

A percentage of each admission will go to benefit the Gering Kiwanis Scholarship Programs.

All youth under the age of 16 are required to have an adult with them. A flashlight is required to enter the maze. It is recommend that visitors wear close-toed shoes.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wedding - Tyler and Adam Bakkehaug

Wedding - Tyler and Adam Bakkehaug

Tyler Dalton Fitzpatrick and Adam Scott Bakkehaug united in marriage during an intimate ceremony in Sheridan, Wyo. on August 17. Family and fr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News