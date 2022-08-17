 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BBCF 4-H Dairy Cattle Show results

Results from the 4-H Dairy Cattle Show at the Box Butte County Fair.

Exhibitor NameClass DescriptionRibbonSpecial Placing
Brooke HartmanJr. Dairy ShowmanshipPurpleChampion Junior Dairy Showman
Rasine BolekSr. Dairy ShowmanshipPurple 
Shelby CarrSr. Dairy ShowmanshipPurpleChampion Dairy Showman
Rasine BolekBrown SwissPurpleReserve Dairy Cow
Brooke HartmanHolsteinPurple 
Shelby CarrJerseyPurpleChampion Dairy Cow
Delaney ChildersFFA Sr. Dairy ShowmanshipPurpleReserve Dairy Showman
Delaney ChildersFFA JerseyPurple 
    
