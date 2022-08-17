BBCF 4-H Dairy Cattle Show results

Results from the 4-H Dairy Cattle Show at the Box Butte County Fair.
|Exhibitor Name
|Class Description
|Ribbon
|Special Placing
|Brooke Hartman
|Jr. Dairy Showmanship
|Purple
|Champion Junior Dairy Showman
|Rasine Bolek
|Sr. Dairy Showmanship
|Purple
|Shelby Carr
|Sr. Dairy Showmanship
|Purple
|Champion Dairy Showman
|Rasine Bolek
|Brown Swiss
|Purple
|Reserve Dairy Cow
|Brooke Hartman
|Holstein
|Purple
|Shelby Carr
|Jersey
|Purple
|Champion Dairy Cow
|Delaney Childers
|FFA Sr. Dairy Showmanship
|Purple
|Reserve Dairy Showman
|Delaney Childers
|FFA Jersey
|Purple