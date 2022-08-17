 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BBCF 4-H Dairy Goat Show results

Results from the 4-H Dairy Goat Show at the Box Butte County Fair.

Exhibitor Name Class Description Ribbon Special Placing

Kade Johnston Jr. Dairy Goat Showmanship Purple Junior Dairy Goat Showman

Nathaniel Bell Int. Dairy Goat Showmanship Purple Reserve Intermediate Dairy Goat Showman

Emily Johnston Int. Dairy Goat Showmanship Purple Intermediate Dairy Goat Showman

Christopher Bell Sr. Dairy Goat Showmanship Blue;

Catherine Bryner Sr. Dairy Goat Showmanship Purple Champion Dairy Goat Showman

Ashley Carr Sr. Dairy Goat Showmanship Purple Reserve Champion Dairy Goat Showman

Nathaniel Bell Age Under 5 Months Blue;

Ashley Carr Age Under 5 Months Purple;

Ashley Carr Age Under 5 Months Purple;

Emily Johnston Age Under 5 Months Purple;

Emily Johnston Age Under 5 Months Blue;

Emily Johnston Age Under 5 Months Blue;

Christopher Bell 1-2 Year Old Not in Milk Purple;

Catherine Bryner 1-2 Year Old Not in Milk Purple;

Catherine Bryner 1-2 Year Old Not in Milk Purple;

Emily Johnston Over 2 Years, Under 5 Years Purple;

Ashley Carr Over 5 Years — Milking Doe Purple;

Emily Johnston Over 5 Years — Milking Doe Purple;

Kade Johnston Over 5 Years — Milking Doe Purple Champion Dairy Goat

Ashley Carr Mother — Daughter Purple Reserve Dairy Goat

Emily Johnston Mother — Daughter Purple;

Emily Johnston Mother — Daughter Purple;

Emily Johnston Best Dressed Goat Purple;

Kade Johnston Best Dressed Goat Purple;

