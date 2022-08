BBCF 4-H Foods Results

Results from the 4-H Foods at the Box Butte County Fair. Exhibitor Name Division Class Description Ribbon Special Placing State Fair Makenna Quick General Foods Cooking Basics Recipe File Purple Champion General Foods Exhibit X Colter Tolstedt General Foods Cooking Basics Recipe File Blue; ; Kinley Bellisle Cooking 101 Baked Cookies Blue; ; Catherine Bryner Cooking 101 Baked Cookies Blue; ; Jacob Bryner Cooking 101 Baked Cookies Purple; ; Shannon Dye Cooking 101 Baked Cookies Blue; ; Callin Foster Cooking 101 Baked Cookies Blue; ; Eden Foster Cooking 101 Baked Cookies Blue; ; Carson Haas Cooking 101 Baked Cookies Purple; ; Jayce Haas Cooking 101 Baked Cookies Purple; ; Kamryn Haas Cooking 101 Baked Cookies Purple; ; Autumn Henthorn Cooking 101 Baked Cookies Blue; ; Kaylee Henthorn Cooking 101 Baked Cookies Blue; ; Charlie Herian Cooking 101 Baked Cookies Purple; ; Dakota Horstman Cooking 101 Baked Cookies Purple; ; Emerson Horstman Cooking 101 Baked Cookies Purple; ; Ty Horstman Cooking 101 Baked Cookies Purple; ; Delaney Jelinek Cooking 101 Baked Cookies Blue; ; Kade Johnston Cooking 101 Baked Cookies Purple; ; Sierra Jordan Cooking 101 Baked Cookies Red; ; Bethany Kresl Cooking 101 Baked Cookies Purple; ; Carlye Kresl Cooking 101 Baked Cookies Purple; ; Lahramie Laursen Cooking 101 Baked Cookies Purple; ; Emerson Mashburn Cooking 101 Baked Cookies Purple; ; Kail Miles Cooking 101 Baked Cookies Purple; ; Harley Payne Cooking 101 Baked Cookies Purple; ; Makenna Quick Cooking 101 Baked Cookies Purple; ; Kaitlyn Robbins Cooking 101 Baked Cookies Purple; ; MaKenzie Shreve Cooking 101 Baked Cookies Purple; ; Lanee Sorensen Cooking 101 Baked Cookies Purple; ; Carson Thomas Cooking 101 Baked Cookies Purple; ; Emily Thompson Cooking 101 Baked Cookies Purple; ; Burr Underwood Cooking 101 Baked Cookies Red; ; Gracia Votruba Cooking 101 Baked Cookies Blue; ; Ariel Warner Cooking 101 Baked Cookies Blue; ; Brookelynn Warner Cooking 101 Baked Cookies Purple; ; Mitch Weare Cooking 101 Baked Cookies Purple; ; Wren Weare Cooking 101 Baked Cookies Purple; ; Dallas Woltman Cooking 101 Baked Cookies Red; ; AMELIA GIBSON Cooking 101 Muffins Purple Champion Cooking 101 Exhibit; Kail Miles Cooking 101 Muffins Purple Reserve Champion Cooking 101 Exhibit; Quinn Robertson Cooking 101 Muffins Purple; ; Addelyn Bryner Cooking 101 No Bake Cookie Purple; ; Daxton Davies Cooking 101 No Bake Cookie Blue; ; Emerson Mashburn Cooking 101 No Bake Cookie Purple; ; Anna Milne Cooking 101 No Bake Cookie Purple; ; Harley Payne Cooking 101 No Bake Cookie Purple; ; Raegan Schumacher Cooking 101 No Bake Cookie Purple; ; Braden Staudenmaier Cooking 101 No Bake Cookie Blue; ; Corley Connor Cooking 101 Cereal Bar Cookie Blue; ; Berkley Davies Cooking 101 Cereal Bar Cookie Blue; ; MaKenzie Shreve Cooking 101 Cereal Bar Cookie Purple; ; Porter Sorensen Cooking 101 Cereal Bar Cookie Purple; ; Burr Underwood Cooking 101 Cereal Bar Cookie Purple; ; Wren Weare Cooking 101 Cereal Bar Cookie Red; ; Ahris McClaren Cooking 101 Granola Bar Blue; ; Sara Wylie Cooking 101 Granola Bar Red; ; Zoe Bunnell Cooking 101 Brownies Blue; ; Avery Davies Cooking 101 Brownies Purple; ; Jackson Devlin Cooking 101 Brownies Blue; ; Tatum Devlin Cooking 101 Brownies Blue; ; Fletcher Moseman Cooking 101 Brownies Blue; ; Mitch Weare Cooking 101 Brownies Blue; ; Raelee Woltman Cooking 101 Brownies Red; ; Zayne Wylie Cooking 101 Brownies Red; ; Kamryn Haas Cooking 101 Healthy Snack or Mix Purple; ; Harley Payne Cooking 101 Healthy Snack or Mix Purple; ; Ryleigh Mashburn Cooking 101 Food Flop Purple; ; Ayla Foster Food Preservation Fruit Leather Purple; X Abigail LeMunyan Food Preservation 1 Jar Tomato Exhibit Purple; ; Donna LeMunyan Food Preservation 1 Jar Tomato Exhibit Purple; X Morgan LeMunyan Food Preservation 1 Jar Tomato Exhibit Purple; X Celia Buskirk Food Preservation 1 Jar Jelled Exhibit Purple; ; Corley Connor Food Preservation 1 Jar Jelled Exhibit Purple Champion Food Preservation Exhibit X Scarlett Pryor Food Preservation 3 Jar Jelled Exhibit Blue; ; Jacen Buskirk Cooking 201 Loaf Quick Bread Purple; ; Harley Payne Cooking 201 Loaf Quick Bread Purple; ; Ashley Carr Cooking 201 Creative Mixes Purple; ; AMELIA GIBSON Cooking 201 Creative Mixes Purple; ; Carson Haas Cooking 201 Creative Mixes Purple; ; Harley Payne Cooking 201 Creative Mixes Purple; X Brenna Schumacher Cooking 201 Creative Mixes Purple; ; Sierra Banks Cooking 201 Biscuits or Scones Purple; ; Ayla Foster Cooking 201 Biscuits or Scones Purple; ; Emily Johnston Cooking 201 Biscuits or Scones Purple; ; Abigail LeMunyan Cooking 201 Biscuits or Scones Purple; ; Morgan LeMunyan Cooking 201 Biscuits or Scones Purple Reserve Champion Cooking 201 Exhibit; Ainslee Woltman Cooking 201 Biscuits or Scones Purple; ; Bristyl Helms Cooking 201 Healthy Baked Product Purple; ; Keyra Klein Cooking 201 Healthy Baked Product Purple; ; Wren Weare Cooking 201 Healthy Baked Product Purple; ; Sierra Banks Cooking 201 Coffee Cake Purple Champion Cooking 201 Exhibit; Sofia Gomez Cooking 201 Coffee Cake Purple; ; Keith Buskirk Cooking 301 Specialty Rolls Purple Reserve Champion Cooking 301 Exhibit X Ruby Heckman Cooking 301 Specialty Rolls Blue; ; Sierra Banks Cooking 301 Shortened Cake Purple Champion Cooking 301 Exhibit X Katrina Karell Cooking 401 Double Crust Fruit Pie Blue; ; Scarlett Pryor Cooking 401 Double Crust Fruit Pie Blue; ; Makenna Quick Cooking 401 Family Food Tradition Purple; X Braden Connor Cooking 401 Candy Purple Reserve Champion Cooking 401 Exhibit X Morgan LeMunyan Cooking 401 Candy Blue; ; Colter Tolstedt Cooking 401 Candy Purple; X Tarryn Swanson Cake Decorating Unit 1—One Layer Decorated Cake — 2 tips Blue; ; Taylor Swanson Cake Decorating Unit 1—One Layer Decorated Cake — 2 tips Purple; ; Braylee Hansen Cake Decorating Unit 2 — Two Layer Cake Purple; ; Bristyl Helms Cake Decorating Unit 2 — Two Layer Cake Purple; ; Donna LeMunyan Cake Decorating Unit 2 — Novelty Cake Purple Champion Senior Cake Decorating Exhibit; Braylee Hansen Cake Decorating Unit 2 — Sample Cake Board Purple; ; Brooke Hartman Cake Decorating Unit 5 — Cupcake Fun — frosted & decorated Blue; ;