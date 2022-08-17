BBCF 4-H Miscellaneous Ag. results

Results from the 4-H Miscellaneous Ag. at the Box Butte County Fair.
|Exhibitor Name
|Division
|Class Description
|Ribbon
|Special Placing
|State Fair
|Brooke Hartman
|Forestry
|Leaf Display
|Blue
|Brooke Hartman
|Forestry
|Cross Section Display
|Purple
|X
|Raelee Woltman
|Wildlife and How They Live
|Mammal Display
|Purple
|Braden Staudenmaier
|Wildlife and How They Live
|Wildlife Diorama
|Blue
|Colter Tolstedt
|Sport Fishing
|Level 2 - Reel in the Fun Fish Poster
|Purple
|Champion Conservation & Wildlife
|Zayne Wylie
|Field Crops
|Corn
|Purple
|Raelee Woltman
|Field Crops
|Oats
|Red
|Dallas Woltman
|Field Crops
|Wheat
|Red
|Callin Foster
|Entomology
|Insect Habitats
|Purple
|Eden Foster
|Entomology
|Insect Habitats
|Purple
|Ryleigh Mashburn
|Entomology
|Insect Habitats
|Purple
|Callin Foster
|Entomology
|Insect Poster/Display Exhibits
|Purple
|Lahramie Laursen
|Veterinary Science
|Veterinary Science Large Animal Poster, Notebook or Display
|Purple
|Emily Thompson
|Veterinary Science
|Veterinary Science Large Animal Poster, Notebook or Display
|Purple
|Ainslee Woltman
|Veterinary Science
|Veterinary Science Small Animal Pet Poster, Notebook or Display
|Purple
|Champion Veterinary Science Exhibitor
|X
|Kade Johnston
|Aerospace
|Rocket - Any Skill with Wooden Fins, painted by hand/brush
|Purple
|Raegan Schumacher
|Aerospace
|Rocket - Any Skill with Wooden Fins, painted by hand/brush
|Purple
|Kade Johnston
|Robotics
|Kit Labeled Robot
|Purple
|Champion Model Rocket
|X
|Kinley Bellisle
|Electricity
|Unit 1 Conducting Things (county only)
|Purple
|Callin Foster
|Electricity
|Unit 1 Conducting Things (county only)
|Purple
|Katrina Karell
|Geospatial
|GPS Notebook
|Purple
|X
|Katrina Karell
|Geospatial
|Geocache
|Purple
|X
|Jayce Haas
|Wood Science
|Woodworking Article
|Purple
|X
|Jonas Daugherty
|Wood Science
|Measuring Up Article - Unit 1 (county only)
|Purple
|Champion Woodworking
|Kade Johnston
|Wood Science
|Measuring Up Article - Unit 1 (county only)
|Purple
|Jacen Buskirk
|Welding
|Welding Art
|Purple
|Ainslee Woltman
|Welding
|Welding Art
|Blue
|Dallas Woltman
|Welding
|Welding Art
|Blue
|Keith Buskirk
|Welding
|Welding Article
|Purple
|Braden Connor
|Welding
|Welding Article
|Purple
|Avery Davies
|Welding
|Welding Article
|Purple
|Champion Welding
|X
|Daxton Davies
|Welding
|Welding Article
|Purple
|Shannon Dye
|Leather
|Stamped
|Blue
|Anna Milne
|Leather
|Stamped
|Purple
|Bethany Roberts
|Leather
|Stamped
|Purple
|Colter Tolstedt
|Leather
|Stamped
|Blue
|Mitch Weare
|Leather
|Stamped
|Blue
|Jacen Buskirk
|Leather
|Non-Tooled
|Purple
|Keith Buskirk
|Leather
|Non-Tooled
|Purple
|Ainslee Woltman
|Leather
|Non-Tooled
|Purple
|Emily Johnston
|Leather
|Tooled and Stamped
|Purple
|Emily Johnston
|Leather
|Tooled and Stamped
|Purple
|Kade Johnston
|Leather
|Tooled and Stamped
|Purple