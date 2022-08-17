BBCF 4-H Rabbit Show results

Results from the 4-H Rabbit Show at the Box Butte County Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
|Exhibitor Name
|Class Description
|Ribbon
|Ayla Foster
|Rabbit Hopping
|Purple
|Ayla Foster
|Rabbit Hopping
|Blue
|Callin Foster
|Rabbit Hopping
|Blue
|Callin Foster
|Rabbit Hopping
|Red
|Eden Foster
|Rabbit Hopping
|Blue
|Eden Foster
|Rabbit Hopping
|Purple
|Ruby Heckman
|Rabbit Hopping
|Blue
