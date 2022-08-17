 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BBCF 4-H Rabbit Show results

Courtesy of Steph's Studio

Results from the 4-H Rabbit Show at the Box Butte County Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 9. 

Exhibitor NameClass DescriptionRibbon
Ayla FosterRabbit HoppingPurple
Ayla FosterRabbit HoppingBlue
Callin FosterRabbit HoppingBlue
Callin FosterRabbit HoppingRed
Eden FosterRabbit HoppingBlue
Eden FosterRabbit HoppingPurple
Ruby HeckmanRabbit HoppingBlue
   
