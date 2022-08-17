BBCF 4-H Sheep Show results

Results from the 4-H Sheep Show at the Box Butte County Fair.
Exhibitor Name Division Class Description Ribbon Special Placing State Fair
Emerson Mashburn Photography Unit I Fun With Shadow Display or Print(county only) Purple; ;
Silas Daugherty Photography Unit I Get in Close Display or Print (county only) Purple; ;
Ruby Heckman Photography Unit I Get in Close Display or Print (county only) Purple; ;
Emerson Mashburn Photography Unit I Get in Close Display or Print (county only) Purple; ;
Kail Miles Photography Unit I Get in Close Display or Print (county only) Purple; ;
Anna Milne Photography Unit I Get in Close Display or Print (county only) Purple; ;
Scarlett Pryor Photography Unit I Get in Close Display or Print (county only) Purple; ;
Silas Daugherty Photography Unit I Bird’s or Bug’s Eye View Display or Print (county only) Purple; ;
Ruby Heckman Photography Unit I Bird’s or Bug’s Eye View Display or Print (county only) Purple; ;
Wren Weare Photography Unit I Bird’s or Bug’s Eye View Display or Print (county only) Purple; ;
Jackson Devlin Photography Unit I Tricks and Magic Display or Print (county only) Purple; ;
Tatum Devlin Photography Unit I Tricks and Magic Display or Print (county only) Purple; ;
Addelyn Bryner Photography Unit I People, Places or Pets with Personality (county only) Purple; ;
Corley Connor Photography Unit I People, Places or Pets with Personality (county only) Purple; ;
Silas Daugherty Photography Unit I People, Places or Pets with Personality (county only) Blue; ;
Eden Foster Photography Unit I People, Places or Pets with Personality (county only) Purple; ;
Kail Miles Photography Unit I People, Places or Pets with Personality (county only) Purple; ;
Anna Milne Photography Unit I People, Places or Pets with Personality (county only) Purple; ;
Braden Staudenmaier Photography Unit I People, Places or Pets with Personality (county only) Purple; ;
Wren Weare Photography Unit I People, Places or Pets with Personality (county only) Blue; ;
Ruby Heckman Photography Unit I Black and White Display or Print (county only) Purple; ;
Emerson Mashburn Photography Unit I Black and White Display or Print (county only) Purple; ;
Braden Staudenmaier Photography Unit I Black and White Display or Print (county only) Purple; ;
Addelyn Bryner Photography Unit I Challenging Photo Exhibit: Telling a Story Display Purple; ;
Sierra Banks Photography Unit II Creative Techniques & Lighting Display or Print Purple; ;
Ayvrie Waldron Photography Unit II Creative Techniques & Lighting Display or Print Purple Best of Show Photographer X
Sierra Banks Photography Unit II Creative Composition Display or Print Purple; ;
Ryleigh Mashburn Photography Unit II Creative Composition Display or Print Purple Reserve Best of Show Photographer X
Ayvrie Waldron Photography Unit II Creative Composition Display or Print Purple; ;
Sierra Banks Photography Unit II Abstract Photography Display or Print Purple; ;
Emerson Mashburn Photography Unit II Abstract Photography Display or Print Purple; ;
Ryleigh Mashburn Photography Unit II Abstract Photography Display or Print Purple; X
Ayvrie Waldron Photography Unit II Abstract Photography Display or Print Purple; ;
Sierra Banks Photography Unit II Candid Photography Display or Print Purple; X
Ryleigh Mashburn Photography Unit II Candid Photography Display or Print Purple; ;
Ayvrie Waldron Photography Unit II Candid Photography Display or Print Purple; ;
Sierra Banks Photography Unit II Expression Through Color Display or Print Purple; ;
Ayvrie Waldron Photography Unit II Expression Through Color Display or Print Purple; X
Ashley Carr Photography Unit III Advanced Techniques & Lighting Print Purple; X
Ashley Carr Photography Unit III Freeze/Blur the Moment Print Purple; X