Patients who have received billable services at Box Butte General Hospital (BBGH) on May 1 and after will begin to receive billing statements from the new billing system for the provided services. Any billable service that took place before May 1 has been billed in the previous system. Patients with account balances in the previous system will continue to receive their statements from that system until paid. This will generate two separate statements that require payment. Statements from the previous system will be printed on green paper and statements from the new system will be printed on blue paper.