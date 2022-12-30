Bearcat girls defeat Bennington at Lex tourney

LEXINGTON — The championship game of the Lexington Holiday Tournament started early on Friday, Dec. 30 as the Scottsbluff Bearcat girls team faced the Bennington Badgers.

It looked to be a tough game on both sides of the ball.

There seemed to be a struggle for both teams getting their rhythm, as it was a low scoring game going into halftime with the Badgers up 18-16.

Bearcat Head Coach David Bollish said, “It was a slow start with two good teams coming off the Holiday break.”

As the second half started, it was back-and-forth scoring for both teams as they kept everyone on their toes. The lady Bearcats took a 37-36 lead over the lady Badgers at the end of the third quarter.

With three and a half minutes left in the fourth quarter the score was tied at 42. A switch was changed in the Scottsbluff defense as they picked up the pressure against Bennington. The lady Badgers had a couple turnovers that resulted in the lady Bearcats picking up a five point lead.

Turning up the heat for the lady Cats were Anna Kelley and Payton Burda who hit some key three-pointers to edge away from Bennington. Scottsbluff hit nine three-pointers in the win.

“We had to work through some confidence, mental things but they did a great job of it. They came out and made some big plays there at the end of the game,” Bollish stated, “I’m just super proud of them. It was just a crazy, exciting, high level of girls basketball early in the year.”

The Scottsbluff lady Bearcats took the Championship game 55-47.

While the teams shook hands and congratulated each other after the game, Bollish said, “I have a lot of respect for the Bennington program and their coach is a great guy. We just shook hands and said we hope to see you in Lincoln.”

Marly Laucomer led with 14 points, Burda and Kelley had 10, Paige Horn had nine and Taryn Spady had eight.

The lady Bearcats travel to Waverly on Friday, Jan. 6.