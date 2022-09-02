Bearcats fall to North Platte in home opener

The Class B No. 2 rated (Omaha World-Herald) Scottsbluff football team opened its home schedule with a 21-14 loss to Class A North Platte 21-14 in the final seconds of the contest on Friday night at Bearcat Stadium.

Scottsbluff head coach Jud Hall was pleased with Scottsbluff’s effort, but said that the Bulldogs made a few more plays in the contest.

“I’m really pleased with our kids. I thought our effort was good from start to finish,” he said. “They made four or five more plays than we did and I thought that was the difference,” Hall said

North Platte (1-2) opened its season with close losses to Papillion-La Vista South, 35-21, and Grand Island, 20-19, before pulling into Scottsbluff and upsetting the No. 2 Bearcats in the final eight seconds of the game.

Scottsbluff showed its power early in the contest, driving 80 yards down the field and capping the drive with a 5-yard run by Braeden Stull at the 4:09 mark of the first period to take a 7-0 lead on the Bulldogs.

North Platte’s next possession, though, proved costly for the Bearcats when Scottsbluff recovered a fumble only to be called back on a helmet-to-helmet hit on a North Platte player, giving the ball back to the Bulldogs on a 15-yard penalty and automatic first down. North Platte took advantage of the call, finishing off the drive with a 17-yard pass from sophomore Caden Joneson to Landon O’Brien to even the score at 7-7 with 35 seconds left in the first quarter.

North Platte held up on defense throughout the second quarter, keeping the powerful Scottsbluff offense out of the end zone. Still knotted at 7-7 with 1:35 left in the half, the Bulldogs rolled the dice on 4th and 19 and cashed in on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Joneson to Kolten Tilford to take back the lead, 14-7, heading into halftime.

The Bearcats had opportunities to capitalize in the third quarter with a fumble recovery and a drive that stalled on the Bulldog 10 yard line, but couldn’t find pay dirt in the frame only to enter the final quarter still trailing by a touchdown.

“It was just a classic football game,” Hall said. “You know, a run-dominated football game with a couple of passes over the top by both teams. They kind of broke it open a little bit, but overall it was just a classic game of both teams playing great defense and running the ball first.”

Scottsbluff found life in the final 12 minutes of action after a blocked punt touched a North Platte defender and was recovered by the Bearcats with a little over eight minutes left to play. After taking back possession, Stull broke free on a 3rd and six for a 36-yard touchdown run at the 7:26 mark of the quarter to knot things up again, 14-14.

However, North Platte took the ensuing kickoff to its own 28 yard line, methodically moving the ball down the field. The Bulldogs capped off the drive with a 9-yard run from Tilford with just eight clicks left in the game to take the 21-14 lead for good and pick up North Platte’s first win of the season.

Hall said the game felt like a week-two playoff atmosphere, adding the hard-fought contest was a good test for his team.

“That was a playoff atmosphere week two,” he said. “That team is going to make us better. That team is going to show us on film things we need to improve upon and we’re finding that out week two. We didn’t have a rollover game or an easy game where you’re doing whatever you want to. We had to fight for things tonight and I think that’s only going to make us better as we continue through our season.”

Scottsbluff will try to bounce back from the loss when it hosts Fredrick, Colorado on Friday.