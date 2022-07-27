 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Big Blue Bay Final Swim Dates

  • 0
Big Blue Bay Final Swim Dates

The final day for open swim at Big Blue Bay will be Sunday, August 7, 2022.

 Kay Bakkehaug

The final day for open swim at Big Blue Bay will be Sunday, August 7, 2022. The pool will remain open for morning and evening lap swim August 8th to the 12th.  Residents are encouraged to enjoy the final few days of pool season. The schedule for the final two weeks at the pool is as follows:   

August 1st – 5th

6 to 7 a.m.  Adult Lap Swim

Noon to 1 p.m. – Adult Lap Swim & 8 and under Family Swim

1 to 5 p.m.  Open Swim

5 to 6 p.m. – Adult Lap Swim & 8 and under Family Swim

August 6th & 7th

People are also reading…

Noon to 1 p.m. – Adult Lap Swim & 8 and under Family Swim

1 to 5 p.m. – Open Swim

5 to 6 p.m. – Adult Lap Swim & 8 and under Family Swim

August 8th to 12th

6 to 7 a.m. – Adult Lap Swim

5 to 6 p.m. – Adult Lap Swim

If you have questions, please contact Shana Brown at (308) 762-2384.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News