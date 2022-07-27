Big Blue Bay Final Swim Dates

The final day for open swim at Big Blue Bay will be Sunday, August 7, 2022. The pool will remain open for morning and evening lap swim August 8th to the 12th. Residents are encouraged to enjoy the final few days of pool season. The schedule for the final two weeks at the pool is as follows:
August 1st – 5th
6 to 7 a.m. – Adult Lap Swim
Noon to 1 p.m. – Adult Lap Swim & 8 and under Family Swim
1 to 5 p.m. – Open Swim
5 to 6 p.m. – Adult Lap Swim & 8 and under Family Swim
August 6th & 7th
Noon to 1 p.m. – Adult Lap Swim & 8 and under Family Swim
1 to 5 p.m. – Open Swim
5 to 6 p.m. – Adult Lap Swim & 8 and under Family Swim
August 8th to 12th
6 to 7 a.m. – Adult Lap Swim
5 to 6 p.m. – Adult Lap Swim
If you have questions, please contact Shana Brown at (308) 762-2384.