Box Butte County 4-H Members Bring Home Champion High Point Team in Livestock Judging

The senior team was awarded High Point Team overall. Individually Jayda Meyring was awarded 1st place in Sheep and Goats, Beef, Reasons, 5th place in Swine, and Top Individual. Seth Meyring placed 4th overall in Swine, 6th in Beef, 4th in Reasons, and 5th place overall. Wade Sanders received 7th in Beef, 6th in Reasons, and 9th place overall. Receiving 10th in Beef and 7th in Reasons was Josie Sanders. Jett Herian was awarded 4th in Beef.