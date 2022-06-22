 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box Butte County 4-H Members Bring Home Champion High Point Team in Livestock Judging

  • 0
Box Butte County 4-H Members Bring Home Champion High Point Team in Livestock Judging

Box Butte County 4-H livestock judging members participated in the Nebraska Livestock Judging Classic Contest in Kearney.

Pictured from left to right are Senior Members: Josie Sanders, Jett Herian, Wade Sanders, Seth Meyring, and Jayda Meyring.

Junior Division Member Ainslee Woltman is pictured on the right. 

 Kay Bakkehaug

On Friday, June 17 Box Butte County 4-H livestock judging members participated in the Nebraska Livestock Judging Classic Contest in Kearney.

The senior team was awarded High Point Team overall. Individually Jayda Meyring was awarded 1st place in Sheep and Goats, Beef, Reasons, 5th place in Swine, and Top Individual. Seth Meyring placed 4th overall in Swine, 6th in Beef, 4th in Reasons, and 5th place overall. Wade Sanders received 7th in Beef, 6th in Reasons, and 9th place overall. Receiving 10th in Beef and 7th in Reasons was Josie Sanders. Jett Herian was awarded 4th in Beef.

In the Junior Division, Ainslee Woltman received 1st in Beef, 7th in Reasons, and 5th place overall.

They will compete again this week at the Premier Animal Science Event in Lincoln on June 22nd and 23rd in Meats and Livestock Judging.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Scottsbluff woman killed in Deuel County crash

Scottsbluff woman killed in Deuel County crash

 Haroldene Rodriguez, 55, of Scottsbluff, died in a crash Saturday in Deuel County. Atinder Singh, 30, of Bellerose, New York, the driver of a semi that struck the vehicle Rodriguez was a passenger in has been jailed on charges in connection with the crash.  

Mobile home destroyed in Scottsbluff fire

Mobile home destroyed in Scottsbluff fire

Firefighters with Scottsbluff and Gering departments battled a fire that destroyed a Scottsbluff mobile home Thursday. Two residents were displaced and Firefighter Ministry is providing assistance.

Authorities seek man wanted on warrant

Authorities seek man wanted on warrant

Lance Eugene Gibbons, 54, is being sought on charges of making terroristic threats, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with physical evidence. Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman said he is considered armed and dangerous. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News