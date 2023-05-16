The Frontier District of Scouts USA (the Boy Scouts) has announced plans to hold their annual Spring Camp-O-Ree at the Oliver Lake Recreation area, located just west of Kimball, Nebraska.

The event is expected to attract both boys and girls involved in scouting from Albany, Laramie and Platte Counties, Wyoming.

Planning for the event has some scouts and units arriving on Friday, May 19 to set up their camps. Most of the Camp-O-Ree Scout games and competitions and scouting events will occur on Saturday, May 20. On Sunday, May 21, the scouts will strike camp and clean up the area.

Camp-O-Rees are considered an important part of the Scout program. They allow Scouts to develop and hone leadership skills as well as having fun learning and living in the great outdoors. Scouts from different units and communities can interact and strengthen scouting. They also allow adult Scouters the opportunity to share ideas from their programs and hints to help scouts move through scouting.

For more information on the Camp-O-Ree , or participate in the festivities, contact Camp-O-Ree Coordinator Lionel Kelley at 307-778-7487 for additional information.