Boys Basketball Preview

Bridgeport

Mascot: Bulldogs

Head Coach: Sean Sterkel

Number of years as head coach: 3

Last year’s record: 16-11

Nebraska/Wyoming Class: C-2

Number of returning starters: 2

Number of Returning Letterwinners: 6

Who Are the Returning Players

Kason Loomis, senior

Kolby Lussetto, junior

Bohdi Dohse, junior

Juan Castano, junior

Holden Schultz, junior

Logan Metz, sophomore

Key Newcomers/Transfers

Nik Weibert, freshman

Colton Carrier, freshman

Gage Nein, freshman

Who are some of the top players on the team for the area to watch this season and what makes them stand out?

Kason Loomis, Kolby Lussetto, Gage Nein

What are some games/matches you and the team are looking forward to competing in this year?

NPSP, Pine Bluffs, Ogallala, Chadron, Chase COunty, Broken bow, Gordon-Rushville, Lakota Tech

These teams all have talented players and coaches who will put their teams in position to compete at a high level and have proven themselves to be in positions to play in high level games.

Strengths of the team this year?

We have a blend of returners and incoming freshmen that will complement each other well on the offensive side of the floor. I am excited to see this team buy into the defensive end of the floor. I believe that will lead us to the opportunity of winning games this season. Our practices will be highly competitive as our returners and incoming freshmen understand the expectations on how to play winning basketball and it starts with our consistency day to day our habits in practice, weight room, and film.

Who are some key teams and players to watch?

Gordon-Rushville- Carter Anderson, Jace Nelson, Ellis Livingston

Ogallala- Jeron Gager, Harry Caskey

North Platte St. Pats- Breckin Erickson, Andrew Brosious, Will Moats, Jackson Roberst, Sam Toshinski

Hershey - Cooper Hill

Crawford

Mascot: Rams

Head Coach: John Lemmon

Assistant Coach: Andy Wendland

Class: D-2

Last year’s record: 4-17

Year’s coaching: 1

Who are the returning players

Ty Brady, senior

Mitch Knode, junior

Carter Rudloff, junior

Roman Metz, junior

Key Newcomers/Transfers

Abi Munoz, junior

Cyrus Walter, junior

Rhett Flack, sophomore

Gunner Lemmon, freshman

Taylor Homan, freshman

Preseason assessment of your team

We are a young team with upperclassmen who have seen significant playing time the last two seasons. A freshman class that doubles our team numbers will help push the team to improve during practices. We are looking to compete for a conference title and advance into the sub state game this season. We should benefit from the experience that our upperclassmen have playing together.

Teams to watch in your class?

Hay Springs will be the team to beat if we expect to advance past sub districts.

Gering

Mascot: Bulldogs

Head Coach: Rick Winkler

Assistant Coach(es): Sam Hadenfeldt, Schyler Ferguson

Last Year’s Accomplishment: B1 District Runner up

Nebraska/Wyoming Class: B

Number of returning starters: 5

Number of Returning Letterwinners: 9

Who Are the Returning Players

Max Greeley, senior

Jacob Van Anne, senior

Kaden Bohnsack, senior

Uriah Ybarra, junior

Jackson Howard, junior

Key Newcomers/Transfers

Saven Roberts, junior

Mason Gaudreault, junior

John Coakley, junior

Mitch Moravec, junior

Nate Seiler, sophomore

Jack Maser, sophomore

Creighton Beals, sophomore

Kelan Dunn, sophomore

Do you have past players who are playing at the collegiate level?

Bryce Sherrell 2020South Dakota School of Mines Mens Basketball

What are the keys to success to make a run at a state berth?

Competitive practices. A sustained focus on teamwork. Strong defensive play.

Who are some of the top players on the team for the area to watch this season and what makes them stand out?

Max Greeley averaged 13 ppg last season and can score at all three levels.

Uriah Ybarra averaged 10 ppg last season and can also score at all three levels.

Kaden Bohnsack; interior presence

Jacob Van Anne; great rebounder and defender, can shoot well from 3

Jackson Howard; he’s a great shooter and averaged 9 ppg last season.

What are some games/matches you and the team are looking forward to competing in this year?

All of them

Strengths of the team this year?

Quickness, experience, outside shooting

Who are some key teams and players to watch?

Scottsbluff, Sidney; Kelan Harris, Scottsbluff; Tate Talkington, Scottsbluff; Isak Doty, Sidney; Nic Waldren, Alliance

Gordon-Rushville

Mascot: Mustangs

Head Coach: Joel Nelson

Assistant Coach: David Morris, Jared Nelson

Years at Gordon-Rushville: 18th year at Gordon-Rushville.

Class: C-2

Last Year’s Record: 21-4

Who Are the Returning Players

Carter Anderson, senior

Ellis Livingston, senior

Jace Nelson, senior

Logan Slama, senior

Keenan Schwarting, senior

Donovan Fillmore, senior

What are the keys to success to make a run at a state berth?

This year’s team returns seven letter winners and four starters from last year’s team that won both the Western Trails Conference regular season and tournament championships. Seniors Carter Anderson, Ellis Livingston, Jace Nelson, Logan Slama, Keenan Schwarting, Donovan Fillmore, and Michael Perez are back for what looks like to be a stellar senior season. Nelson is the returning MVP of the WTC while Anderson and Livingston were all conference performers for the Mustangs last season. Seniors Logan Slama, Keenan Schwarting, and Donovan Fillmore are returning letter winners who along with Michael Perez look to play big roles this year as well.

Strengths and Weaknesses?

This year’s team will look to take advantage of its experience and athleticism and play an up-tempo style of basketball. Offensively we will look to push the ball in transition. We have good shooters on the perimeter and will have a strong post presence as well. Depth could be a weakness as we lost two seniors from last year's team. We have some younger players who will need to develop and step in and fill these roles. If we can do a good job making decisions and valuing, we will be very successful and hope to compete for the top spot in the WTC and bid for a State Tournament berth.

Kimball

Mascot: Longhorns

Head Coach: Chad Miller

Assistant Coach(es): Bruce Tjosvold

Number of years as head coach: 3rd in Kimball (11th overall)

Last year’s record: 3-19

Last Year’s Accomplishment: Battling through adversity and gaining experience as young players.

Nebraska/Wyoming Class: C-2

Number of returning starters: 3

Number of Returning Letterwinners: 6

Who Are the Returning Players

Kyle Fraser, senior

Wyatt Cords, junior

Braylon Miller, junior

Landon Norberg, junior

Kyler Lusche, sophomore

Bransyn Kiefer, sophomore

Draco Miller, sophomore

Key Newcomers/Transfers

Brandon Paxton, junior

Ryker Behrend, freshman

Trevor Fuss, freshman

Braxton Miller, freshman

What are the keys to success to make a run at a state berth?

Right now we are just focusing on how to get better each day. We are a young team and will be undersized versus many of our opponents. This means that our energy and physicality will need to be at an all time high for us to compete night in and night out.

This season Bruce Tjosvold, past assistant and head boys’ basketball coach here in Kimball, has joined our team. Together, through our experiences, we hope to guide and direct our players to a higher knowledge of the game. We want them, as well as their families, to know that choosing to be a great team will take many sacrifices and will present difficult challenges. However, the moments that we feel are the most rewarding are normally the ones that are accomplished when the physical, mental, and emotional investment is at its highest.

We love our players and our team. This season we will need to communicate well so that each one of them knows what roll we need them to play and what our expectations are for them. Players that can effect the game in a positive manner without having to feel like their primary responsibility is to score will be highly sought after and valued by everyone. It will be these difference makers that will propel us to that next level that we all are seeking.

Who are some of the top players on the team for the area to watch this season and what makes them stand out?

Kyler Lusche and Brandon Paxton are players that give us length and more of an inside-out presence. Kyler lead us in most statistical categories last season as a freshman and will be looking to have yet another top performing year. His ability to play inside or out gives us the freedom to run different sets and actions. Brandon had to sit out of varsity play his sophomore season due to transfer protocol but he too can crash the boards hard and finish around the rim. Wyatt Cords is another player who could have a break out season as his work ethic has been tremendous his first two years and is getting more confidence and consistency with his shooting abilities. He is also one of our most positive vocal leaders and energy givers when it comes to our practices.

What are some games/matches you and the team are looking forward to competing in this year?

Last season we had very few victories so every team that we compete against will provide us with challenges that we will need to prepare hard for. No team is going to gives us anything so we need to win each day in practice so that we can compete well, no matter who is on our schedule next. We look forward to the challenges each team provides and are excited to see just how far we have come when we meet all of our opponents on the hardwood this season.

Strengths of the team this year?

A desire to wanting to get better. We want to take on an attitude that we do not just want to “get through” difficult or hard situations that come at us, but that we want to push ourselves to our limits and “get the most out of” the difficult and hard. Buying into a team first mentality is never easy as some players have to sacrifice more than others when it comes to personable goals, however, this team has gone through enough that we are starting to see more and more selfless acts and appreciation towards those that do the little things to help our team in all aspects. This act of selflessness, respect, and gratitude might just be our biggest strength this season.

Who are some key teams and players to watch?

Gordon/Rushville (Jace Nelson, Carter Anderson, Ellis Livingston) Great senior class and lots of experience!! Potter-Dix (Luke Kasten) Tough team that has had a lot of success as of late. Pine Bluffs, Wy (Stew Lerwick & Ryan Fornstrom) Experienced team always battling for state titles. Bridgeport (Kason Loomis & Kolby Lussetto) Well coached and always play physical. Good outside shooters and will have a tough freshman class as well. Leyton (Dillon Juelfs, Dustin Ernest) This team has made big strides the last couple of years and has competed at a higher level each season. With much experience coming back they will be a team to overcome.

Other Players – Trenton Marquez – Bayard, Easton Anderson – Mitchell, Isak Doty – Sidney, Hunter Wyland & Rick Turek - Hemingford

Lingle-Ft. Laramie

Mascot: Doggers

Head Coach: Chris Cook

Assistant Coach(es): Brice Hill

Number of years as head coach: First

Last year’s record:12-15

Last Year’s Accomplishment: Made it to state in class 1A

Nebraska/Wyoming Class: Class 2A

Number of Returning Contributors: 8

Who Are the Returning Players

Ryan Trowbridge, junior

Aidan Mattheus, junior

Nolan Spears, junior

Brody Roberts, sophomore

Elijah Hatch, sophomore

Skyler Thomas, sophomore

Kaiden Riggs, sophomore

Dorian Leo, sophomore

Cooper Smith, sophomore

Key Newcomers/Transfers

Brian McCoid, senior

Daniel McGraw, senior

Brady Cook, freshman

Anthony Arnusch, freshman

Jace Schlagel, freshman

What are the keys to success to make a run at a state berth?

Playing together in a competitive 2A league

Who are some of the top players on the team for the area to watch this season and what makes them stand out?

Stu Lerwick. They are the defending state champs from Pine Bluffs.

What are some games/matches you and the team are looking forward to competing in this year?

All of them

Strengths of the team this year?

The boys are a competitive group

Were there any records set last year or key milestones for records that could be broke this year?

Looking to make it to state in class 2A for the first time since 1990.

Morrill

Mascot: Lions

Head Coach: John Boswell

Assistant Coach(es): Cody Peachey, Bryce Sanchious

Last year’s record: 11-12

Nebraska/Wyoming Class: C2

Number of returning starters: 1

Number of Returning Letterwinners: 5

Who Are the Returning Players

Cody Johnson, senior

What are the keys to success to make a run at a state berth?

Be consistent. Buy in and compete.

What are some games/matches you and the team are looking forward to competing in this year?

C2 Conference, WTC Conference

Strengths of the team this year?

Young and athletic

Who are some key teams and players to watch?

Gordon-Rushville

Potter-Dix

Mascot: Coyotes

Head Coach: Cory Michelman

Assistant Coach(es): Jacob Christensen

Last year’s record: 20-4

Nebraska/Wyoming Class: D2

Number of returning starters: 6

Number of Returning Letterwinners: 10

Who Are the Returning Players

Luke Kasten, senior

Zach Rotert, senior

Karter Wittrock, senior

Gunnar Oleson, senior

Brayden Kasten, junior

Caden McConnell, sophomore

What are the keys to success to make a run at a state berth?

After the last two successful seasons (38-9), the Coyotes are looking to continue to build on their accomplishments and make another push toward the state tournament. The loss in the D2-6 final last year has left the team hungry for more Led by 4 seniors who started at some point last year,, Luke Kasten, Zach Rotert, Karter Wittrock and Gunnar Oleson, along with juniors Brayden Kasten and Caden McConnell, Potter-Dix returns a lot of experience from last season. The team looks to improve both offensively (54.7 ppg) and defensively (35.7 ppg) this year.

Luke Kasten is on track to eclipse 1800 points and the 1000 rebounds for his career this season after scoring a total of 1305 points and grabbing 751 rebounds over the last 3 years. Zach Rotert will bring good size and strength to the post position, along with great interior defense. Brayden Kasten, Karter Wittrock, Caden McConnell and Gunnar Oleson all bring scoring and defensive contributions to the line-up, along with seniors Trevor Williams and James Pease.

What are some games/matches you and the team are looking forward to competing in this year?

Leyton, Perkins County, Chadron should be the most talented teams on our schedule. They return a lot of players that have had some success and always play hard.

Who are some key teams and players to watch?

Johnny Vargas - Garden County, Jace Nelson - Gordon-Rushville

Scottsbluff

Mascot: Bearcats

Head Coach: Scott Gullion

Assistant Coach(es): Nick Goranson, Austin Hoffman, Tyler Koke, Michael Klein, Jared Kaul

Number of years as head coach: 6

Coaching Record: 117-43

Last year’s record: 21-6

Last Year’s Accomplishment: WC Champs, Holiday Tourney Champs, District Champs, State tourney appearance

Nebraska/Wyoming Class: B

Number of returning starters: 2

Number of Returning Letterwinners: 8

Who Are the Returning Players

Kellon Harris, senior

Tate Talkington, senior

Michael Mickey, senior

Kaedon Patton, senior

Tyson Klein, senior

Landon Amundsen, senior

Max Howell, senior

Jose Rodriguez, senior

Key Newcomers/Transfers

Carter Reisig, senior

Caleb Swisher, junior

XayVian Gonzales, junior

Nate Kelley, freshman

Do you have past players who are playing at the collegiate level?

Conner McCracken 2019 CSC Basketball

Jasiya DeOllos 2020 Basketball

Sabastian Harsh 2020 UW Football

Sam Clarkson 2020 NW Missouri Football

Harold Baez 2019 Baseball

Austin Thyne 2022 UC-Mesa Basketball

Tyler Harre 2022 UNK Basketball

Trevor Schwartz 2022 Northern St Football

James Bruner 2021 CSC Track

What are the keys to success to make a run at a state berth?

Getting defensive stops and offense efficiency

Who are some of the top players on the team for the area to watch this season and what makes them stand out?

Kellon Harris- One of the best athletes in area, skilled, and had multiple dunks last season

Tate Talkington- One of the best defenders in the state

Michael Mickey- plays bigger than he is, can score from everywhere

Kaedon Patton- long and lanky shooter.

What are some games/matches you and the team are looking forward to competing in this year?

District competition vs Gering, Alliance, Sidney. Crete/Waverly Trip. Gillette Trip Holiday tourney vs Lex, Hastings, Bennington St Thomas More (Rapid City) Cheyenne East/Central

Have the opportunity to play 8 state tournament teams.

Strengths of the team this year?

Team Chemistry, offensive skills, height and length isn’t amazing but across the board I like our size.

Who are some key teams and players to watch?

Gering, Sidney, Alliance. All return multiple guys from last year's team. Max Greeley and Uriah Ybarra (Gering), Waldren (Alliance), Schneider, Doty, Dillehay (Sidney), Gager (Ogallala), Provance (Chadron), Anderson (Mitchell)

Sidney

Mascot: Raiders

Head Coach: Austin Lewis

Number of years as head coach: 15

Coaching Record: 117-43

Last year’s record: 17-10

Nebraska/Wyoming Class: C1

Number of returning starters: 4

Number of Returning Letterwinners: 8

Who Are the Returning Players

Jaeden Dillehay, senior

Jacob Dowse, senior

Landon Amundsen, senior

Micah Schneider, senior

Isak Doty, junior

Key Newcomers/Transfers

Koleman Kaiser, junior

Cam Leeling, junior

Luke Uhlir, junior

What are the keys to success to make a run at a state berth?

We will have several seniors with experience and have been together for a long time. However, we will have to replace two senior starters who were our leading scorer and took 39 charges last year. So we’ve got work to do. The good thing is that we’ve got really good kids in our program from top to bottom that have made basketball important to them

Who are some of the top players on the team for the area to watch this season and what makes them stand out?

Isak Doty, Jaeden Dillehay, Jacob Dowse

What are some games/matches you and the team are looking forward to competing in this year?

Scottsbluff - Very talented and reload every year

Gering - Returns everyone

Alliance - Good big man in Waldron

Ogallala - Has a very talented senior class and will sprinkle in some youngsters

Who are some key teams and players to watch?

Kellon Harris, Scottsbluff; Max Greeley, Gering; Nic Waldron, Alliance; Xander Provance, Chadron

Torrington

Mascot: Trailblazers

Head Coach: Logan Barker

Assistant Coach(es): Jeff Ryall, Shane Hime, Nate Laible

Number of years as head coach: 1

Coaching Record: 7-17

Last year’s record: 7-17

Nebraska/Wyoming Class: 3A Southeast

Number of returning starters: 3

Number of Returning Letterwinners: 3

Who Are the Returning Players

Ryan Baker, senior

Skyler Sargent, senior

Ben Firminhac, senior

Key Newcomers/Transfers

Adam Bartlett, junior

Do you have past players who are playing at the collegiate level?

Kieser Wolfe 2022 Dickinson State University - Football

What are the keys to success to make a run at a state berth?

Player development is going to be at the heart of a state berth for the Trailblazers. We are a relatively young group but the ceiling is high for these young men.

What are some games/matches you and the team are looking forward to competing in this year?

We are looking forward to all our conference matchups this year. Our team is ready to compete and solidify ourselves as contenders in 3A East.

Strengths of the team this year?

Unity, this is our biggest strength. These young men are a very tight knit group of individuals that are playing for one another.

Who are some key teams and players to watch?

Douglas High School & Buffalo High School are going to be teams to keep an eye on this year as they are returning a lot of starters and experience. They are historically good programs and that will continue this next year.