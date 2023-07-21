Nebraska Brand Committee Executive Director John Widdowson has informed the Nebraska Brand Committee of his intention to resign his position later this year, according to a press release issued this week.

Widdowson, a fifth-generation family farmer and rancher, has served as the Brand Committee’s executive director since February 2020. He previously served as a member and Chairperson of the Brand Committee.

“It has truly been an honor to serve the Nebraska Brand Committee as a member and as its executive director," Widdowson said. "When I took this job, I told the committee that I would remain in this position only until the ship was righted. It’s not only righted, but is now recognized as an industry leader.

"With our current committee members and the outstanding leadership team we’ve assembled, now is the time to entrust the committee to the next executive director and for me to return to production agriculture."

While at the committee, Widdowson and the leadership team spearheaded efforts to modernize the committee, including the committee’s move to electronic brand recording and recordkeeping.

“John has been instrumental in building a strong leadership team and a positive culture at the Brand Committee that is dedicated to the industry we serve,” Chris Gentry, the longest-tenured current member of the Nebraska Brand Committee, said.

Widdowson has agreed to remain with the Nebraska Brand Committee to assist with the process for selecting a new executive director and the transition to new leadership.

In light of Widdowson’s announcement, Brand Committee Chairperson Duane Gangwish said that interested individuals may submit their applications by sending a cover letter and resume to Chairperson Duane Gangwish at duanegangwish.nebrand@gmail.com. The application period will remain open until Friday, Aug. 11.