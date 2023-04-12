Two of the issues I heard about most on the campaign trail were property taxes and school funding. The Legislature advanced two bills last week that will help with both those issues. LB 243 introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of District 41 makes several adjustments to the way property taxes are levied in Nebraska.

The school funding bill is LB 583 introduced by Sen. Rita Sanders from District 45 at the request of Gov. Pillen. The bill addresses state funding for special education and sets a $1,500 per student payment in the state’s school funding formula.

LB 243 is a “Christmas tree” bill of property tax adjustments advanced by the Revenue Committee. A few of the provisions in the bill would gradually increase the amount in the Property Tax Credit Fund to $560 million by the year 2029, end the property tax levying authority of community colleges and increase the interest rate on refunds that political subdivisions would owe to taxpayers to 14%.

This total package will be a significant help with the property tax burden on the taxpayers of the Panhandle. With the increase in the Property Tax Credit Fund, state aid to political subdivisions will significantly increase and, in theory, political subdivisions will lower their asking from taxpayers. Replacing the community colleges’ reliance on property taxes will vastly lower the property tax burden on property owners. In 2022, Kimball County sent over $700,000 of property tax money to WNCC and I believe removing this burden will be a great benefit.

In 1990, the 91st Legislature passed LB 1059 to create the Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act (TEEOSA) formula. This is the formula the state uses to determine how much state money is sent to each of the 244 school districts.

The formula takes the cost of the “needs” of the school minus the “resources” of the district to calculate the state aid to the school. Property taxes are included in the resources available to a school district. When school districts are surrounded by large amounts of agricultural land, the formula calculates a high number of resources, sometimes surpassing the calculated needs. This has resulted in rural schools receiving less state funding and placing most of the burden of school funding on property taxpayers.

LB 583 expands funding for special education and changes TEEOSA to provide $1,500 per student to every school district, ensuring that every school will receive funding from the state. I believe the additional funding from the state will allow school districts to lower their tax levies and ease the burden on property owners.

Please contact my office with any comments, questions or concerns. Email me at bhardin@leg.ne.gov, mail a letter to Sen. Brian Hardin, 11th Floor, P.O. Box 94604, Lincoln,NE 68509 or call us at 402-471-2802.