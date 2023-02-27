BRIDGEPORT — Of the 48 girls teams heading to the state basketball tournament this week, only one has a perfect record.

And the fans in Bridgeport — population about 1,500 — are ready to make that 364-mile drive to Lincoln to support their Bulldogs as they compete for the school’s first girls championship.

The players want it. The coach wants it.

The mayor even wants it.

This team has been the talk of the town for months, especially after what happened at last year’s tournament, when Bridgeport lost 40-38 to Hastings St. Cecilia in the Class C-2 championship game. A move up to C-1 hasn’t tempered that enthusiasm for the squad that returned much of its firepower while adding other key players.

Leading the way are sisters Ruthie and Olivia Loomis-Goltl, who are among the top scorers in C-1. Big sister Ruthie, a 6-foot-3 senior center, said she ponders that close call at last year’s state tourney all the time.

“I try to live in the present but we both think about it a lot,” she said. “I know that if we could have made just one or two more plays that we would have come home with that title.”

Ruthie, who averages 20 points and scored a school-record 40 in a game this season, wants that championship before heading off to play collegiately at Colorado. Olivia, a 5-10 junior point guard who averages 19 points, is committed to Northern Colorado.

“When we lost last season, that’s when we started thinking about this,” Ruthie said. “I know it’s driven both of us because we feel this is our year.”

The results on the basketball court have borne that out. Bridgeport won its first four games by an average of 76-19 while playing once in its intimidating home gym, which is usually packed with fans. The giant mural of a scary Bulldog that dominates one wall is also enough to make opponents cringe.

“The people here in Bridgeport love their sports,” coach Dave Kuhlen said. “We’ve had success through the years, but nothing compares to what this team has accomplished the past few seasons.”

Success brings town together

The Bulldogs have reached state nine times since 1985, including the past two years with the Loomis-Goltl sisters. Kuhlen, also the school’s athletic director, sensed good times were ahead when he talked to Olivia in the gym at the start of her freshman year.

“I told her to look around and see what was missing,” he said. “When she couldn’t come up with the answer, I told her it was a state championship banner.”

The younger sister has taken that to heart, and that banner still remains an important goal.

“Last season did not end the way that we wanted,” Olivia said. “Most of us have all played together since junior high and there’s a definite feeling that this is our year.”

Kuhlen said the sisters are both outstanding students — 4.0 GPAs — but they have their differences.

“Ruthie reads a lot and is very analytical,” he said. “Olivia is more of a goofball, but they’re both extremely competitive on the court.”

That basketball talent didn’t happen by accident.

Their father Pat was a member of the 1990 Bridgeport boys team, which won the school’s only state basketball championship.

“Dad doesn’t bring that up very often,” Ruthie said. “But I know he has a lot of pride in this school, like everyone else in town.”

At a recent game against Chase County, Pat and his wife Claudia were in their usual seats — a few rows behind the Bridgeport bench.

“I try to stay calm and reserved,” Pat said. “The girls started playing basketball in grade school so we’ve been watching them a long time.”

He said townspeople also have been eagerly watching since those early years — word spreads fast in a small town — and looked forward to their days on varsity.

“I can sense the same kind of excitement here that I remember from the days when I played,” he said. “I think success like this is something that brings the whole town together.”

Gary Oltman, who coached that 1990 championship squad, agrees. He still works as a substitute teacher at the school and hasn’t forgotten the experience from 33 years ago.

“People around town still bring up our championship,” he said. “I see a lot of similarities between my team and this team because we were also driven to get back to state.”

The Bridgeport boys made their first trip to state in 1922, winning one game 9-8. The Bulldogs went back three of the next five years before waiting almost 40 for a return in 1966.

Oltman’s squad lost in the first round in 1989, which served as motivation. Bridgeport won its state title the next year, defeating Wisner-Pilger 55-51 in the C-1 final.

“Our motto all year was ‘Back for more,’” he said. “I see that same kind of spirit from this girls team.”

'These girls bring business'

Gail Beyer, a 1989 Bridgeport graduate who was elected as the community’s first female mayor in December, also has that spirit.

“Their success is huge in our town,” she said. “These girls bring business here because a lot of people want to watch them play.”

And there’s a sense of pride, she said, when a successful team brings a town together.

“They know that we’re all behind them,” she said. “And it would be awesome if they could win that championship.”

One obstacle the Bridgeport teams must overcome annually is its location, roughly a six-hour drive from Omaha. Teams in the eastern part of the state aren’t lining up to make that trip, so most of the Bulldogs’ games are against fellow panhandle teams or squads from Wyoming.

“Our geography does make things difficult but it’s something we don’t really dwell on,” Kuhlen said. “We play in an AAU tournament in Denver in the summer, so I try to challenge our girls as much as possible.”

That lack of perceived competition always is the X factor when teams from the far west reach the state tournament. Bridgeport has won its 24 games by an average of 41 points, which includes an early-season 80-8 victory.

“We play hard for four quarters,” Kuhlen said. “We have to be prepared for what’s ahead.”

During that game against Chase County, Bridgeport pulled away in the second half to post a 61-26 victory. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl led the way with 16 points and 12 rebounds while sister Olivia and junior Brooklyn Mohrman each scored 15.

Another key player is freshman Ella Schluterbusch, who chipped in 11 points. Her 79-year-old grandmother Marjorie was there to cheer on the Bulldogs.

“I don’t get out much but we’re lucky that we live close by,” she said. “We love watching the girls play, just like everyone else.”

The Bulldogs took their final step toward state Friday night with a 71-41 win over Douglas County West in the C1-2 district final. Because of the distance between the schools, the game was played at Kearney High.

“It was disappointing that we weren’t able to play at home,” Kuhlen said. “But we still had a lot of fans make the (240-mile) drive to the game.”

As usual, the Loomis-Goltl sisters led the way. Ruthie scored a game-high 27 points while playmaking Olivia had 16 points, eight rebounds, seven steals and six assists.

“There wasn’t a huge celebration after the game,” Kuhlen said. “The girls know that we have a bigger goal that we want to achieve.”

Another special moment for the team happened eight days earlier, when Ruthie scored her 2,000th career point. She is the 16th player in state history to achieve that.

Kuhlen, in his fourth season as Bridgeport’s coach, said he’s well aware of the town’s ramped-up enthusiasm. He experiences it everywhere, including the local grocery store — Sonny’s Super Foods.

“People want to talk about basketball wherever I go,” he said. “Some of them want to give me advice but most just wish the team continued success.”

That continued success won’t come easily at state. The C-1 field includes three-time defending champ North Bend and 24-1 Adams Central, among others.

When the tourney starts Wednesday, it’s a safe bet there won’t be many people left in Bridgeport. The caravans of fans will again be making that trip to Lincoln across Interstate 80.

Beyer, a longtime school administrator, saw what the town was like last year when she stayed behind. But as mayor, she said it’s her civic duty to make that journey to cheer on the team.

“I got a lot of work done last year because nobody else was around,” she said. “But these girls have given us all something to brag about, and now we all need to be there to try to help them win a title.”