Nebraska FFA honors outstanding contributions through VIP, Distinguished Service and Cornerstone Awards
LINCOLN — the Nebraska State FFA Association recognizes those who have dedicated themselves in doing their part to better the organization and the assisting the chapters and students in it. At the 95th Nebraska FFA State Convention, March 29-31, individuals and organizations were awarded the honors at various sessions.
Superintendent Chuck Lambert, of Bridgeport, was honored with The Cornerstone Award.
The Cornerstone Awards are sponsored by Cornerstone Bank, and are given to school administrators who offer support and invest time into their agricultural education programs and FFA Chapters.