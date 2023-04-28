UKRAINE WAR:NATO allies and partner countries delivered over 98% of the combat vehicles promised to Ukraine during Rus sia's invasion. Along with more than 1,550 armored vehicles, 230 tanks and other equipment, allies sent "vast amounts of ammunition" and trained and equipped more than nine new Ukrainian brigades comprising over 30,000 troops, NATO Secretary-General Tens Stoltenberg said Thursday.

BATHROOMS:Republican legislators in Kansas enacted what maybe the most sweeping transgender bathroom law in the U.S. Thursday, overriding the Democratic governor's veto without a clear idea how the law, which takes effect July 1, will be enforced.

DEA PROBE:Lawmakers grilled U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration chief Anne Milgram on Thursday over $4.7 million spent on no-bid contracts, the subject of a watchdog probe of whether the DEA improperly hired some past associates.

SUDAN CONFLICT:Fighters rampaged through the city of Genena in Sudan's war-ravaged Darfur region Thursday, battling and looting shops and homes, residents said, despite the extension of a fragile truce between Sudan's two top generals whose power struggle killed hundreds.

SENATE RACE:West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday he is running for Democrat Toe Manchin's U.S. Senate seat in 2024. Justice will face U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney in the state's 2024 GOP primary.

KOREAN TENSIONS:South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol urged ever more strengthening of the U.S. -led security alliance against nuclear-armed North Korea on Thursday, drawing cheers from Congress as he säluted the "great American heroes" who helped preserve his country's democracy in the Korean War.