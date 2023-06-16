After months of anticipation, renovations at Midwest Theater are finally complete, with new signage and a renewed marquee back on the front of the historic building. The new marquee is an exact replica of the original, which had been damaged by weather many times.

There are some differences to the original design, most notably that the original neon lights have been replaced with brand new LED displays.

"It's going to be more resilient to weather and hail. … Probably more fi re safe all of those things," Tina Worthman, executive director of the theater, of the new lights, said.

The renovations have been sorely needed as the last major updates made to the theater occurred in the fall of 2001, according to previous Star-Herald reporting.

The new lights will also be much brighter, Worthman said. LEDs have replaced the original neon throughout the theater from the marquee to the lobby, all the way to the theater's interior where they decorate the walls.

The marquee is not the only part of the theater getting a facelift, large parts of the interior have been refurbished, including new paint for the walls.

During renovations, the walls were being repainted as well to replicate an original design discovered under the paint. The design work had been replicated by Deborah Uhl, on the ceiling as well and now decorates much of the theater's interior.

Worthman said she was excited for the public to see the finished changes, saying the lights were "a lot brighter than they've been for a long time. … It's going to feel all shiny and new out there."

The project was projected to cost $775,000. Worthman said that as of now, the renovations are proceeding on budget. Funding was secured from sources around the area by the Friends of the Midwest Theater.

Donations included $100,000 from both the Oregon Trail Community Fund and Platte Valley Companies, as well as $50,000 from the Scottsbluff Tourism Office and $10,000 from the Union Pacific Foundation according to previous Star-Herald reporting.

The Theater was placed on the National Registrar of Historic Places in 1997 because of its historical significance and importance to the community here in Scottsbluff since its construction in 1946. In many cases when buildings are placed on national registries this can make renovations difficult because of regulations surrounding these historic places.

"We're replicating it as close as possible, so this is an exact replica of what it was," Worthman said. The attention to detail recreating the original design of the theater meant they had no issues with the registrar.

The renovations to the theater will be unveiled to the public at a "Bringing the Lights Back to Broadway" ceremony on July 10, with more details to come later in the process.

Worthman said she is especially excited for the public to see all the work that has been done, saying, "It's going to be like 'Christmas Vacation,'" making a reference to the National Lampoon movie that is a popular one shown at the Midwest during the holiday season.

Jack underwood is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached by calling 308-632-9044 or by emailing jack.underwood@ starherald.com.