Bulldogs varsity team win district mock trial

Panhandle high school mock trial teams competed in the District 1 mock trial competition style tournament Monday, Nov. 21, where Gering High Schools' varsity team was awarded district champions.

First year Mock Trial Coach John Boyd told the Gering Courier the students have prepared the case with the goal of bringing home a state championship.

The Nebraska State Bar drafts a fictional case and releases the case details in the fall. Schools can access the case and learn to argue both sides, which looks at a civil estate issue.

"The estate or conservator of an estate of an older gentleman is suing the caretaker of that gentleman, saying that they took things from him, which he did not have donative capacity," Boyd said.

The tournament begins in October and leads up to the Region 1 tournament. Schools arrived at the Scotts Bluff County courthouse Monday to argue their cases. Each school argues either as the plaintiff or defendant based on a coinflip in the courtroom.

"That's what's scary about mock trial," he said. "Kids have to be prepared to switch their brains from one side to the other and argue some of the legal things — arguing against a case that they have probably already prepared."

The Bulldogs' varsity team was seeded one and the junior varsity team was seeded three. Varsity received a first round by before competing against Chadron, which they won. The JV team competed against Scottsbluff's varsity team. The Bearcats defeated Gering and advanced to the finals.

The Bulldogs' and Bearcats' varsity teams competed in the finals, with Gering arguing as the plaintiff and Scottsbluff arguing as the defendant.

"Something that's really unique about the team this year is that most of these kids have four years of mock trial experience," he said. "Most of them have made it through districts and been district champions."

During competition, coaches are not allowed to coach students nor look or speak once they enter the courtroom.

"One thing as a coach, it's nice with this team that I can sit back and relax because this team has prepared. I honestly was not worried as I watched the case unfold. They did a fantastic job."

Once the case concludes, the judges leave the courtroom to determine the verdict. Each team is rated on a 10-point scale for their performances from opening and closing statements, witness testimony and questioning.

"Everyone is kind of on eggshells waiting for those performances judges to return with a verdict."

Gering's varsity team was awarded the champions and Scottsbluff was runner-up.

The Bulldogs advance to the state competition tournament in Omaha Dec. 5-6. Fourteen teams will compete at state, with every team guaranteed three trials.

Boyd said the Bulldogs will continue improving their case and strive to bring home a state championship. The last time Gering won the state championship was the 2001-2002 season.