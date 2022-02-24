City council approves plans for enclosed patio space for Broadway restaurant.

Renovations will be underway soon at the former Western Public Service building, commonly known as the “Powerhouse” building at 1721 Broadway in Scottsbluff following a license agreement with the city.

Dave Schaff, co-owner of Kersch, LLC went before the Scottsbluff city council Tuesday, Feb. 22 to discuss the terms of a license agreement between both parties as part of the 18th Street Plaza Improvement Project. The area in question is lots 17 and 18, block 2, where Schaff said they intend to transform those lots into a restaurant.

Schaff and his wife Kerri, doing business as Kersch, LLC, received a unanimous positive recommendation from the Scottsbluff Community Redevelopment Authority (CRA) for $950,000 in Tax Increment Financing (TIF) for the project in Aug. 2021. Schaff told the CRA they plan to turn the first level into a restaurant, the second level will become a commercial space and construct multiple studio king apartments on the third floor to be used for overflow temporary housing.

TIF funding allows developers to fund a revitalization project for their business and their communities. TIF funding considers future increase valuation dollars of the business to finance some of the project

The proposal proceeded through the city’s planning commission for their recommendation to the city council.

“What you are seeing in front of you tonight hopefully is an agreement that will allow us to have an outdoor patio café space that will encroach a little bit onto the 18th Street Park,” he said. “Our intention truly is to help facilitate and enhance the park itself.”

Schaff is hopeful to make the renovation an outdoor space where people can hang out, similar to how Flyover Brewer has a patio in front of its building on Broadway.

During conversations with Scottsbluff Chief of Police Kevin Spencer, they discussed how the restaurant will be serving alcohol. Schaff will follow Nebraska Liquor Control Commission guidelines for establishing a parameter around the patio. The illustration has the patio extending 18 feet from the building and 50 feet from the front of the building back.

“We were hoping to not go quite as far as 50 feet, but given the architectural space of the building itself, the location of the door that would come out on to the café would be from the third window from what’s there now,” Schaff said.

Council member Angela Scanlan asked if they will have to install a fence with significant height as part of the project. Schaff said the aesthetic would be similar to Flyover Brewery and based on current NLCC guidelines.

Within section 12.07 of the NLCC’s Nebraska Rules and Regulations, it states, “outdoor area shall mean an outdoor area included in licensed premises, which is used for the service and consumption of alcoholic liquors and which is contained by a permanent fence, wall or other barrier approved by the Commission and shall be in compliance with all building and fire, or other applicable local ordinances.”

Reviewing the Schaffs’ plans for the patio space, Spencer told the Star-Herald it is acceptable.

“The plan they submitted was a very similar fence like to the Flyover Brewery has around their outdoor area and that was acceptable,” Spencer told the Star-Herald. “We can control that at the local level through our processes.”

“(The fence) is just meant to distinguish where the liquor license stops,” he added.

Scanlan also asked about the use of protective coverings or awnings in the space, which Schaff said they do not plan to use any at this time. Based upon the location of the patio to the building, they anticipate the building will offer adequate shade for patrons.

Council member Nathan Green voiced a concern about youth’s interaction with the patio area.

“Being that it’s a park kids are playing Frisbee and it flies into your area,” Green said. “You know, obviously, they can’t jump the fence to get it.”

Schaff said they would take access into the space into consideration as they go through the design phase to accommodate for such a scenario, if allowable by state guidelines.

With no further questions, the council motioned to unanimously approve the license agreement with Kersch, LLC. The Schaffs still must go through the process of obtaining a liquor license and will come before the city council seeking their recommendation to the commission.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.