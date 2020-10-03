Gymnastics studio opening at Uptown Scottsbluff

“We hadn’t talked in probably a couple of years,” Gillen said. “It was really kind of random.”

Gillen said she didn’t hesitate and accepted Landstrom’s offer to help start the gymnastics studio. Gillen found a location in the mall, saying that it felt like a good opportunity since the mall is amid a rebranding effort.

Despite the sharp economic downturn, Gillen wasn’t worried that the economic effects of COVID-19 would dampen her ambitions.

“I haven’t even thought about it because I know that people still want their kids to do something,” she said.

She said her coworkers at Regional West also encouraged her to leap.

Gymnastics was also a mainstay in Gillen’s life as a child. She did gymnastics from ages 9 to 15 and always had dreams of coaching. She wasn’t able to in college, so she moved over to cheerleading at UNK. Still, gymnastics never left her side.

She assisted a high school cheer team in Kearney by teaching them gymnastics fundamentals like tumbling.

“It just was never good timing to actually start a gym of my own,” she said.

That all changed when Gillen got a call from Landstrom.