Gymnastics studio opening at Uptown Scottsbluff

Manifold Studios, a gymnastics studio, is opening a second location in Scottsbluff, according to Manifold Studios owner Jayleen Landstrom.
Lexa Gillen, who will be operating the second location, told the Star-Herald it will open in Uptown Scottsbluff, formally known as the Monument Mall, in early to mid-November.
Landstrom’s other location is in Minden, Nebraska. That location has been open for three years. In Minden, Landstrom said the studio hosts gymnastics, dance and more.
Landstrom said she and Gillen decided to open the second location amid a sharp economic downturn because of their faith.
“God just conviced me to start this,” Landstrom told the Star-Herald. “He’s opened doors for us in a really big way and kind of made this path exceedingly clear.”
Landstrom and Gillen’s partnership was a long time coming.
Gillen and her husband Spencer moved to the Scottsbluff area in May of 2020 to help out her father with a couple of his businesses in Morrill. Gillen said her father has since died.
“He was very encouraging about starting business regardless of what time, because they always bounce back no matter what,” Gillen said.
The moment of action came when Landstrom contacted Gillen. The two knew each other from their time in college at the University of Nebraska Kearney.
“We hadn’t talked in probably a couple of years,” Gillen said. “It was really kind of random.”
Gillen said she didn’t hesitate and accepted Landstrom’s offer to help start the gymnastics studio. Gillen found a location in the mall, saying that it felt like a good opportunity since the mall is amid a rebranding effort.
Despite the sharp economic downturn, Gillen wasn’t worried that the economic effects of COVID-19 would dampen her ambitions.
“I haven’t even thought about it because I know that people still want their kids to do something,” she said.
She said her coworkers at Regional West also encouraged her to leap.
Gymnastics was also a mainstay in Gillen’s life as a child. She did gymnastics from ages 9 to 15 and always had dreams of coaching. She wasn’t able to in college, so she moved over to cheerleading at UNK. Still, gymnastics never left her side.
She assisted a high school cheer team in Kearney by teaching them gymnastics fundamentals like tumbling.
“It just was never good timing to actually start a gym of my own,” she said.
That all changed when Gillen got a call from Landstrom.
Another reason for Gillen’s optimism for her businesses rests in her convictions about the nature of gymnastics.
She said that not only teaches fundamentals skills to young aspiring athletes, but gyms like the one she hopes to open can act as safe places for children growing up.
“I’m passionate about it and I know Jayleen (Landstrom) is too and we both just want to instill that in kids and have some encouragement in this discouraging time in life,” Gillen said.
