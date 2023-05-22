The summer months are filled with activities throughout the Panhandle for visitors to enjoy.

MAY

MAY 26-29

BRIDGEPORT — Camp Clarke Raiders Spring Rendezvous. Information: Leroy Eichthaler, 308-279-0574 or Nancy Eichthaler, 308-279-0659.

MAY 28

CRAWFORD – Performance, "Leader of the Pack, 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

MAY 30

CRAWFORD – Performance, "Leader of the Pack, 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JUNE

BROADWATER – Broadwater Days, www.facebook.com/broadwaterdays. Date TBA.

JUNE 1-4

BRIDGEPORT — Camp Clarke Days, various locations. Key activities, Sat. June 3, from 7:30 a.m. - midnight, including parade, 11 a.m. Details: www.facebook.com/campclarkedays.

JUNE 2-4

ALLIANCE — Route 385 Cruisers 22nd annual Thunder on the Prairie, Alliance Central Park.

Crawford — High School Rodeo, 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Crawford Rodeo Grounds, W. Main St.

JUNE 3 - 4

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Monument Iris Society annual Iris Show & Sale, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, 12 to 3 p.m., University of Nebraska Panhandle Research & Extension Center.

JUNE 3

GERING – National Trails Day Guided Hike, 9 a.m., Scotts Bluff National Monument.

GERING – United Way Color Dash, 8 a.m., Five Rocks Amphitheater. Information: uwwn.org/colordash.

HARRISBURG — Banner County Historical Day. Events start with 7 a.m. Pancake Feed; Parade at 10;30 a.m., entertainment and more. Information: Kurt Baker, Historical Society President, 1-308-230-0279.

HARRISON – Agate Fossil Beds Anniversary, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Agate Fossil Beds National Monument.

CRAWFORD – Crawford Mud Truck Racing, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Crawford City Park. Cost: $10, adults; kids, 6-12, $5.

JUNE 1-JUNE 3, JUNE 8-JUNE 9, JUNE 10

SCOTTSBLUFF – Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, "The Marvelous Wonderettes," 7:30-9 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.

JUNE 4

CRAWFORD – Performance, "Clue," 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JUNE 6, JUNE 14, JUNE 17, JUNE 27

CRAWFORD – Performance, "Leader of the Pack, 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JUNE 9-10

CHADRON – Chadron State Park Anniversary Celebration. Activities starting 5 p.m., June 9 and going through 5 p.m., June 10.

JUNE 9-10, JUNE 15, JUNE 21

CRAWFORD – Performance, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com

JUNE 9-11

SIDNEY – Gold Rush Days, Sidney Legion Park, 658 Glover Road. Details: www.sidneygoldrushdays.org or www.facebook.com/SidneyGoldRushDays.

JUNE 10

SCOTTSBLUFF – EAA Chapter 608 Airport Appreciation Day, Fly-in and Young Eagles, 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Western Nebraska Regional Airport.

GERING – Gering Merchants Summer Bash, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Gering Civic Plaza.

SCOTTSBLUFF – Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, "The Marvelous Wonderettes," 2 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.

KIMBALL — 14th annual Kimball Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Bronc Riding, Kimball County Fairgrounds. Information: Alex Engstrom, 308-241-1760, or Justin Perry, 308-241-1035.

JUNE 11, JUNE 18

CRAWFORD – Performance, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JUNE 14, JUNE 29

CRAWFORD – Performance, "Leader of the Pack, 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com

JUNE 15

SCOTTSBLUFF – Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.

JUNE 16-17

GERING – High Plains Auto Club Rock-N-Roll Father's Day Classic Car Show. Car parade, downtown Gering, 9 a.m. to Five Rocks. Information: High Plains Auto Club, www.highplainsautoclub.com; Facebook, facebook.com/highplainsautoclub1/, or Ellen Ramig, 308-631-0811 or email ramig123@spectrum.net.

JUNE 17

MITCHELL — Festival of Hope, 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds. Information: www.festivalofhope.net

CRAWFORD – Fort Market, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Fort Robinson State Park.

CRAWFORD – Ride the Ridge, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Information: 308-432-3841.

JUNE 17-19

HARRISON — Cultural demonstration, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Agate Fossil Beds National Monument.

JUNE 20-23

CRAWFORD – Senior Pro Rodeo

JUNE 22

SCOTTSBLUFF – Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.

JUNE 22-JUNE 24, JUNE 30

SCOTTSBLUFF – Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, "The female Odd Couple," 7:30-9 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.

JUNE 23-24

POTTER – Potter Carbowl, downtown Potter. Car show, barbecue, bands and more. Information: www.lincolnhighwaycruisers.com/ or www.facebook.com/pottercarbowl.

JUNE 23, JUNE 29, JULY 1

SCOTTSBLUFF – Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, "The Odd Couple," 7:30-9 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.

JUNE 23

GERING – Robidoux Rendezvous downtown gathering, performance, Strange Americans, 6:30 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.

JUNE 23-24

CRAWFORD – Performance, "You're a good man, Charlie Brown," 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JUNE 24

GERING – Robidoux Rendezvous, start times beginning at 7 a.m., Five Rocks Amphitheater. www.robidouxrendezvous.com.

CRAWFORD — White River Wacipi (Pow Wow), 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Crawford City Park. Information: whiteriverwacipi.org/

HARRISON – Speaker series, Miocene mammal fossils and other topics, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Agate Fossil Beds National Monument.

SCOTTSBLUFF – Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, "The Odd Couple," 2 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.

HARRISON – Campout with the Stars, 7 p.m. Limited space, reservations required: 308-665-4113 or agfo_ranger_activities@nps.gov.

JUNE 29

SCOTTSBLUFF – Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.

JUNE 30

CRAWFORD – Performance, "The Spitfire Grill," 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY

JULY 1

SCOTTSBLUFF – Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, "The female Odd Couple," 2 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.

HARRISON – Full moon hike to the hills, 7-9 p.m., Agate Fossil Beds National Monument. Information: www.nps.gov/agfo

JULY 1, JULY 7, JULY 11, JULY 13, JULY 15, JULY 19, JULY 27

CRAWFORD – Performance, "The Spitfire Grill," 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY 1, JULY 7-8, JULY 22, JULY 23, JULY 26

CRAWFORD – Performance, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY 1-JULY 4

OSHKOSH – Fourth of July Celebration. Pancake feed, parade and more on July 4. JULY 13-15, JULY 20-21, JULY 22

SCOTTSBLUFF – Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, "Guys and Dolls In Concert" 7:30-9 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.

JULY 2, JULY 21

CRAWFORD – Performance, "The Spitfire Grill," 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY 2-4

CRAWFORD – July Fourth Celebration. Rodeo, fireworks, parade and more.

CRAWFORD – 50TH Western Wildlife Art Show, Fort Robinson State Park. Information: westernwildlifeartshow.org.

JULY 3

GERING – Valley Auto Locators Third annual Truck Show, 6-9 p.m., Five Rocks Amphitheater.

GERING – Allred Brothers Fireworks Show.

JULY 3-4

BRIDGEPORT – Camp Clarke Stampede Rodeo. Details: www.facebook.com/campclarkestampederodeo.

JULY 5, JULY 16, JULY 19

CRAWFORD – Performance, "You're a good man, Charlie Brown," 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY 5, JULY 9, JULY 14, JULY 29, JULY 22, JULY 29

CRAWFORD – Performance, "Leader of the Pack, 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY 6

SCOTTSBLUFF – Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.

CHADRON — Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.

JULY 8

CRAWFORD – Performance, "Clue," 10 a.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY 8, JULY 12, JULY 14, JULY 26, JULY 28

CRAWFORD – Performance, "You're a good man, Charlie Brown," 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY 9

CRAWFORD – Performance, "Leader of the Pack, 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com

JULY 13

SCOTTSBLUFF – Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.

CHADRON — Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.

JULY 13-16

GERING – Oregon Trail Days, http://www.oregontraildays.com. Events kick off Thursday, July 13, 6:30 p.m., with the Kickoff Barbecue in downtown Gering and run through the weekend. Details: www.oregontraildays.com

CHADRON – Fur Trade Days. Carnival, Trader's Market, Parade and more. Details: https://furtradedays.com/

JULY 15

MORRILL – Horse Creek Rendezvous.

JULY 15

CRAWFORD – Performance, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," 10 a.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

SCOTTSBLUFF – Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, "Guys and Dolls In Concert" 2 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.

GERING – Performance, Sara Evans, Five Rocks Amphitheater. Doors open, 6 p.m.; Performance, 7 p.m. Information: www.outhousetickets.com.

SCOTTSBLUFF – Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.

JULY 15, JULY 28

CRAWFORD – Performance, "Clue," 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY 18, JULY 29

CRAWFORD – Performance, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY 19-22

ALLIANCE – Heritage Days. Information: www.facebook.com/AllianceHeritageDays

JULY 20

CHADRON — Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.

JULY 19-JULY 22

ALLIANCE – Heritage Days, downtown Alliance. Information: facebook.com/AllianceHeritageDays.

JULY 21, JULY 30

CRAWFORD – Performance, "The Spitfire Grill," 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY 21 - 29

GORDON – Sheridan County Fair & Rodeo, East of Gordon on Third street. Details: www.sheridancountyfairandrodeo.com.

JULY 22-JULY 29

BRIDGEPORT – Morrill County Fair. Information: morrillcountyfair.com.

JULY 22-23

SCOTTSBLUFF – Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, "Disney's Moana Jr." 2 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater, WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.

JULY 22-JULY 24

HARRISON – Cultural demonstration, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Agate Fossil Beds National Monument.

JULY 22

HARRISON – Speaker series, Miocene mammal fossils and other topics, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Agate Fossil Beds National Monument.

JULY 22, 29

CRAWFORD – Performance, "You're a good man, Charlie Brown," 10 A.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY 23

SCOTTSBLUFF – Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, "Disney's Moana Jr." 5 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.

JULY 23 - 29

SIDNEY – Cheyenne County Fair & Rodeo Information: cheyennecountyfair.com.

JULY 27

SCOTTSBLUFF – Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.

CHADRON — Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.

JULY 27-AUG. 5

CHADRON – Dawes County Fair. Details: www.dawescountyfair.com

JULY 28-AUG. 6

HARRISON – Sioux County Fair, Sioux County Fairgrounds. Details: https://discovernwnebraska.com/sioux-county-fair.

JULY 29 – AUG. 5

MITCHELL – Scotts Bluff County Fair. Roughstock, truck and tractor pull, cocert featuring Uncle Kracker and more. Information: Scotts Bluff County Fair, 308-632-1828, or https://www.scottsbluffcountyfairgrounds.com/

AUGUST

AUG. 1

SCOTTSBLUFF – National Night Out, downtown Scottsbluff.

AUG. 2, AUG. 4, AUG. 11

CRAWFORD – Performance, "You're a good man, Charlie Brown," 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

AUG. 2-Aug. 6

LEWELLEN – Garden County Fair. Details: www.visitgardencounty.com.

AUG. 2, AUG. 9

CRAWFORD – Performance, "You're a good man, Charlie Brown," 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

AUG. 3

SCOTTSBLUFF – Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.

AUG. 3, AUG. 5, AUG. 8, AUG. 13

CRAWFORD – Performance, "Leader of the Pack, 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

AUG. 5

CRAWFORD – Performance, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," 10 a.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

CRAWFORD – Performance, "The Spitfire Grill," 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

AUG. 6, AUG. 11

CRAWFORD – Performance, "Clue," 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

AUG. 6 – 12

KIMBALL – Kimball/Banner County Fair, Kimball County Fairgrounds, one block south of Highway 30 on High School Street and Sixth Street.

AUG. 6 - 13

HEMINGFORD – Box Butte County Fair, Box Butte County Fairgrounds, Hemingford.

AUG. 9

CRAWFORD – Performance, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

AUG. 10, AUG. 12

CRAWFORD – Performance, "The Spitfire Grill," 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

AUG. 11 – 13

CHAPPELL – Deuel County Ag. Society Fair.

AUG. 12

CRAWFORD – Performance, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

AUG. 13

CRAWFORD – Performance, "Leader of the Pack, 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

AUG. 17

CHADRON — Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.

AUG. 19

BRIDGEPORT – 97th annual Greek Festival, Prairie Winds Community Center. Information: www.assumption.ne.goarch.org/ or visit the church's Facebook page.

BUSHNELL — Bushnell Days.

AUG. 25-Aug. 27

HAY SPRINGS – Hay Springs Friendly Festival. Theme: Neon Festival

SEPTEMBER

SEPT. 2

SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY – High Plains Riot. Details: bit.ly/3on3r9e

SEPT 2-3

GERING — Horizon Music Fest, Five Rocks Amphitheater. Information: www.facebook.com/h2hmusicfest.

SEPT. 2-4

BRIDGEPORT — Camp Clarke Raiders Fall Rendezvous Labor Day. Information: 308-262-1080 or info@campclarkeraiders.com . Announcements: www.facebook.com/CampClarkeRaidersBlackPowderClub/

POTTER — Potter Days.

SEPT. 8- 10

LEWELLEN – Ash Hollow Rendezvous, Ash Hollow State Historical Park. Details:outdoornebraska.gov/location/ash-hollow

SEPT 9

GERING – USA Cycling Gravel National Championships. Information: visitgering.com/usa-cycling-gravel-nationals.

SEPT. 9-10

GORDON — Gordon Willow Tree Festival, Winship Park. Information: www.visitsheridancounty.com/

SEPT. 10-12

BAYARD – Chimney Rock Pioneer Days

SEPT. 16-17

GERING — Legacy of the Plains Harvest Festival. Information: Legacy of the Plains website, http://legacyoftheplains.org, call 308-436-1989 or email info@legacyoftheplains.org. Announcements: www.facebook.com/LegacyOfThePlains.

SEPT. 23

GERING — 2022 Platte Valley Companies Monument Marathon. Information: monumentmarathon.com.

SEPT. 29-OCT. 1

KIMBALL – 97TH annual Farmers Day. Information: www.facebook.com/KimballFarmersDay

OCTOBER

OCT. 6-8

SIDNEY – Oktoberfest. Information: Becky Rezac, 308-249-2485.

OCT. 7

CHADRON – Harvest Moon Festival, Dawes County Fairgrounds.

OCT. 21

LEWELLEN – Halloween in the Hollow, Ash Hollow National Park.

OCT. 22

LEWELLEN — Youth Mentor Hunt, youth, 11-15. Information: Ash Hollow Visitors Center, 308-778-7708.