The summer months are filled with activities throughout the Panhandle for visitors to enjoy.
MAY
MAY 26-29
BRIDGEPORT — Camp Clarke Raiders Spring Rendezvous. Information: Leroy Eichthaler, 308-279-0574 or Nancy Eichthaler, 308-279-0659.
MAY 28
CRAWFORD – Performance, "Leader of the Pack, 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
MAY 30
CRAWFORD – Performance, "Leader of the Pack, 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JUNE
BROADWATER – Broadwater Days, www.facebook.com/broadwaterdays. Date TBA.
JUNE 1-4
BRIDGEPORT — Camp Clarke Days, various locations. Key activities, Sat. June 3, from 7:30 a.m. - midnight, including parade, 11 a.m. Details: www.facebook.com/campclarkedays.
JUNE 2-4
ALLIANCE — Route 385 Cruisers 22nd annual Thunder on the Prairie, Alliance Central Park.
Crawford — High School Rodeo, 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Crawford Rodeo Grounds, W. Main St.
JUNE 3 - 4
SCOTTSBLUFF — The Monument Iris Society annual Iris Show & Sale, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, 12 to 3 p.m., University of Nebraska Panhandle Research & Extension Center.
JUNE 3
GERING – National Trails Day Guided Hike, 9 a.m., Scotts Bluff National Monument.
GERING – United Way Color Dash, 8 a.m., Five Rocks Amphitheater. Information: uwwn.org/colordash.
HARRISBURG — Banner County Historical Day. Events start with 7 a.m. Pancake Feed; Parade at 10;30 a.m., entertainment and more. Information: Kurt Baker, Historical Society President, 1-308-230-0279.
HARRISON – Agate Fossil Beds Anniversary, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Agate Fossil Beds National Monument.
CRAWFORD – Crawford Mud Truck Racing, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Crawford City Park. Cost: $10, adults; kids, 6-12, $5.
JUNE 1-JUNE 3, JUNE 8-JUNE 9, JUNE 10
SCOTTSBLUFF – Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, "The Marvelous Wonderettes," 7:30-9 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.
JUNE 4
JUNE 6, JUNE 14, JUNE 17, JUNE 27
CRAWFORD – Performance, "Leader of the Pack, 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JUNE 9-10
CHADRON – Chadron State Park Anniversary Celebration. Activities starting 5 p.m., June 9 and going through 5 p.m., June 10.
JUNE 9-10, JUNE 15, JUNE 21
CRAWFORD – Performance, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com
JUNE 9-11
SIDNEY – Gold Rush Days, Sidney Legion Park, 658 Glover Road. Details: www.sidneygoldrushdays.org or www.facebook.com/SidneyGoldRushDays.
JUNE 10
SCOTTSBLUFF – EAA Chapter 608 Airport Appreciation Day, Fly-in and Young Eagles, 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Western Nebraska Regional Airport.
GERING – Gering Merchants Summer Bash, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Gering Civic Plaza.
SCOTTSBLUFF – Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, "The Marvelous Wonderettes," 2 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.
KIMBALL — 14th annual Kimball Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Bronc Riding, Kimball County Fairgrounds. Information: Alex Engstrom, 308-241-1760, or Justin Perry, 308-241-1035.
JUNE 11, JUNE 18
CRAWFORD – Performance, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JUNE 14, JUNE 29
CRAWFORD – Performance, "Leader of the Pack, 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com
JUNE 15
SCOTTSBLUFF – Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.
JUNE 16-17
GERING – High Plains Auto Club Rock-N-Roll Father's Day Classic Car Show. Car parade, downtown Gering, 9 a.m. to Five Rocks. Information: High Plains Auto Club, www.highplainsautoclub.com; Facebook, facebook.com/highplainsautoclub1/, or Ellen Ramig, 308-631-0811 or email ramig123@spectrum.net.
JUNE 17
MITCHELL — Festival of Hope, 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds. Information: www.festivalofhope.net
CRAWFORD – Fort Market, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Fort Robinson State Park.
CRAWFORD – Ride the Ridge, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Information: 308-432-3841.
JUNE 17-19
HARRISON — Cultural demonstration, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Agate Fossil Beds National Monument.
JUNE 20-23
CRAWFORD – Senior Pro Rodeo
JUNE 22
SCOTTSBLUFF – Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.
JUNE 22-JUNE 24, JUNE 30
SCOTTSBLUFF – Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, "The female Odd Couple," 7:30-9 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.
JUNE 23-24
POTTER – Potter Carbowl, downtown Potter. Car show, barbecue, bands and more. Information: www.lincolnhighwaycruisers.com/ or www.facebook.com/pottercarbowl.
JUNE 23, JUNE 29, JULY 1
SCOTTSBLUFF – Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, "The Odd Couple," 7:30-9 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.
JUNE 23
GERING – Robidoux Rendezvous downtown gathering, performance, Strange Americans, 6:30 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.
JUNE 23-24
CRAWFORD – Performance, "You're a good man, Charlie Brown," 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JUNE 24
GERING – Robidoux Rendezvous, start times beginning at 7 a.m., Five Rocks Amphitheater. www.robidouxrendezvous.com.
CRAWFORD — White River Wacipi (Pow Wow), 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Crawford City Park. Information: whiteriverwacipi.org/
HARRISON – Speaker series, Miocene mammal fossils and other topics, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Agate Fossil Beds National Monument.
SCOTTSBLUFF – Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, "The Odd Couple," 2 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.
HARRISON – Campout with the Stars, 7 p.m. Limited space, reservations required: 308-665-4113 or agfo_ranger_activities@nps.gov.
JUNE 29
SCOTTSBLUFF – Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.
JUNE 30
CRAWFORD – Performance, "The Spitfire Grill," 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JULY
JULY 1
SCOTTSBLUFF – Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, "The female Odd Couple," 2 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.
HARRISON – Full moon hike to the hills, 7-9 p.m., Agate Fossil Beds National Monument. Information: www.nps.gov/agfo
JULY 1, JULY 7, JULY 11, JULY 13, JULY 15, JULY 19, JULY 27
CRAWFORD – Performance, "The Spitfire Grill," 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JULY 1, JULY 7-8, JULY 22, JULY 23, JULY 26
CRAWFORD – Performance, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JULY 1-JULY 4
OSHKOSH – Fourth of July Celebration. Pancake feed, parade and more on July 4. JULY 13-15, JULY 20-21, JULY 22
SCOTTSBLUFF – Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, "Guys and Dolls In Concert" 7:30-9 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.
JULY 2, JULY 21
CRAWFORD – Performance, "The Spitfire Grill," 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JULY 2-4
CRAWFORD – July Fourth Celebration. Rodeo, fireworks, parade and more.
CRAWFORD – 50TH Western Wildlife Art Show, Fort Robinson State Park. Information: westernwildlifeartshow.org.
JULY 3
GERING – Valley Auto Locators Third annual Truck Show, 6-9 p.m., Five Rocks Amphitheater.
GERING – Allred Brothers Fireworks Show.
JULY 3-4
BRIDGEPORT – Camp Clarke Stampede Rodeo. Details: www.facebook.com/campclarkestampederodeo.
JULY 5, JULY 16, JULY 19
CRAWFORD – Performance, "You're a good man, Charlie Brown," 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JULY 5, JULY 9, JULY 14, JULY 29, JULY 22, JULY 29
CRAWFORD – Performance, "Leader of the Pack, 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JULY 6
SCOTTSBLUFF – Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.
CHADRON — Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.
JULY 8
CRAWFORD – Performance, "Clue," 10 a.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JULY 8, JULY 12, JULY 14, JULY 26, JULY 28
CRAWFORD – Performance, "You're a good man, Charlie Brown," 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JULY 9
CRAWFORD – Performance, "Leader of the Pack, 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com
JULY 13
SCOTTSBLUFF – Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.
CHADRON — Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.
JULY 13-16
GERING – Oregon Trail Days, http://www.oregontraildays.com. Events kick off Thursday, July 13, 6:30 p.m., with the Kickoff Barbecue in downtown Gering and run through the weekend. Details: www.oregontraildays.com
CHADRON – Fur Trade Days. Carnival, Trader's Market, Parade and more. Details: https://furtradedays.com/
JULY 15
MORRILL – Horse Creek Rendezvous.
JULY 15
CRAWFORD – Performance, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," 10 a.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
SCOTTSBLUFF – Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, "Guys and Dolls In Concert" 2 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.
GERING – Performance, Sara Evans, Five Rocks Amphitheater. Doors open, 6 p.m.; Performance, 7 p.m. Information: www.outhousetickets.com.
SCOTTSBLUFF – Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.
JULY 15, JULY 28
JULY 18, JULY 29
CRAWFORD – Performance, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JULY 19-22
ALLIANCE – Heritage Days. Information: www.facebook.com/AllianceHeritageDays
JULY 20
CHADRON — Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.
JULY 19-JULY 22
ALLIANCE – Heritage Days, downtown Alliance. Information: facebook.com/AllianceHeritageDays.
JULY 21, JULY 30
CRAWFORD – Performance, "The Spitfire Grill," 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JULY 21 - 29
GORDON – Sheridan County Fair & Rodeo, East of Gordon on Third street. Details: www.sheridancountyfairandrodeo.com.
JULY 22-JULY 29
BRIDGEPORT – Morrill County Fair. Information: morrillcountyfair.com.
JULY 22-23
SCOTTSBLUFF – Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, "Disney's Moana Jr." 2 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater, WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.
JULY 22-JULY 24
HARRISON – Cultural demonstration, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Agate Fossil Beds National Monument.
JULY 22
HARRISON – Speaker series, Miocene mammal fossils and other topics, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Agate Fossil Beds National Monument.
JULY 22, 29
CRAWFORD – Performance, "You're a good man, Charlie Brown," 10 A.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JULY 23
SCOTTSBLUFF – Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, "Disney's Moana Jr." 5 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.
JULY 23 - 29
SIDNEY – Cheyenne County Fair & Rodeo Information: cheyennecountyfair.com.
JULY 27
SCOTTSBLUFF – Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.
CHADRON — Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.
JULY 27-AUG. 5
CHADRON – Dawes County Fair. Details: www.dawescountyfair.com
JULY 28-AUG. 6
HARRISON – Sioux County Fair, Sioux County Fairgrounds. Details: https://discovernwnebraska.com/sioux-county-fair.
JULY 29 – AUG. 5
MITCHELL – Scotts Bluff County Fair. Roughstock, truck and tractor pull, cocert featuring Uncle Kracker and more. Information: Scotts Bluff County Fair, 308-632-1828, or https://www.scottsbluffcountyfairgrounds.com/
AUGUST
AUG. 1
SCOTTSBLUFF – National Night Out, downtown Scottsbluff.
AUG. 2, AUG. 4, AUG. 11
CRAWFORD – Performance, "You're a good man, Charlie Brown," 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
AUG. 2-Aug. 6
LEWELLEN – Garden County Fair. Details: www.visitgardencounty.com.
AUG. 2, AUG. 9
CRAWFORD – Performance, "You're a good man, Charlie Brown," 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
AUG. 3
SCOTTSBLUFF – Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.
AUG. 3, AUG. 5, AUG. 8, AUG. 13
CRAWFORD – Performance, "Leader of the Pack, 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
AUG. 5
CRAWFORD – Performance, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," 10 a.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
CRAWFORD – Performance, "The Spitfire Grill," 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
AUG. 6, AUG. 11
AUG. 6 – 12
KIMBALL – Kimball/Banner County Fair, Kimball County Fairgrounds, one block south of Highway 30 on High School Street and Sixth Street.
AUG. 6 - 13
HEMINGFORD – Box Butte County Fair, Box Butte County Fairgrounds, Hemingford.
AUG. 9
CRAWFORD – Performance, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
AUG. 10, AUG. 12
CRAWFORD – Performance, "The Spitfire Grill," 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
AUG. 11 – 13
CHAPPELL – Deuel County Ag. Society Fair.
AUG. 12
CRAWFORD – Performance, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
AUG. 13
CRAWFORD – Performance, "Leader of the Pack, 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
AUG. 17
CHADRON — Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.
AUG. 19
BRIDGEPORT – 97th annual Greek Festival, Prairie Winds Community Center. Information: www.assumption.ne.goarch.org/ or visit the church's Facebook page.
BUSHNELL — Bushnell Days.
AUG. 25-Aug. 27
HAY SPRINGS – Hay Springs Friendly Festival. Theme: Neon Festival
SEPTEMBER
SEPT. 2
SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY – High Plains Riot. Details: bit.ly/3on3r9e
SEPT 2-3
GERING — Horizon Music Fest, Five Rocks Amphitheater. Information: www.facebook.com/h2hmusicfest.
SEPT. 2-4
BRIDGEPORT — Camp Clarke Raiders Fall Rendezvous Labor Day. Information: 308-262-1080 or info@campclarkeraiders.com . Announcements: www.facebook.com/CampClarkeRaidersBlackPowderClub/
POTTER — Potter Days.
SEPT. 8- 10
LEWELLEN – Ash Hollow Rendezvous, Ash Hollow State Historical Park. Details:outdoornebraska.gov/location/ash-hollow
SEPT 9
GERING – USA Cycling Gravel National Championships. Information: visitgering.com/usa-cycling-gravel-nationals.
SEPT. 9-10
GORDON — Gordon Willow Tree Festival, Winship Park. Information: www.visitsheridancounty.com/
SEPT. 10-12
BAYARD – Chimney Rock Pioneer Days
SEPT. 16-17
GERING — Legacy of the Plains Harvest Festival. Information: Legacy of the Plains website, http://legacyoftheplains.org, call 308-436-1989 or email info@legacyoftheplains.org. Announcements: www.facebook.com/LegacyOfThePlains.
SEPT. 23
GERING — 2022 Platte Valley Companies Monument Marathon. Information: monumentmarathon.com.
SEPT. 29-OCT. 1
KIMBALL – 97TH annual Farmers Day. Information: www.facebook.com/KimballFarmersDay
OCTOBER
OCT. 6-8
SIDNEY – Oktoberfest. Information: Becky Rezac, 308-249-2485.
OCT. 7
CHADRON – Harvest Moon Festival, Dawes County Fairgrounds.
OCT. 21
LEWELLEN – Halloween in the Hollow, Ash Hollow National Park.
OCT. 22
LEWELLEN — Youth Mentor Hunt, youth, 11-15. Information: Ash Hollow Visitors Center, 308-778-7708.