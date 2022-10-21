Campaign finance reports, state-level Panhandle races, 2022 election

Legislative District 48

Brian Hardin

» Donations: $80,400

» Spending: $69,133.16

» Cash balance: $11,516.84

» Loans: Brian Hardin, Gering, $19,623

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): Nebraska Bankers State PAC, Lincoln, $4,000; Nebraska Realtors PAC, Lincoln, $3,000; Charter Communications, St. Louis, $2,500; Radcliffe & Associates, Lincoln, $1,054; Nebraska Cooperative Council PAC, Lincoln, $1,000; Iowa-Nebraska Equipment Dealers PAC, Johnston, Iowa, $1,000; Nebraska Insurance Federation PAC, Lincoln, $1,000; Nebraska Republican Party, Lincoln, $1,000; Union Pacific Railroad Co., Omaha, $1,000; (U.S. Rep.) Adrian Smith for Congress, Scottsbluff, $1,000; BNSF Railway Co., Kansas City, Kansas, $1,000

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Brian Hardin, Gering, $21,877

Don Lease II

» Donations: $15,538.51

» Spending: $4,959.99

» Cash balance: $10,578.52

» Loans: none

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): AGC Highway Improvement PAC, Lincoln, $2,500; Nebraska Association of Nurse Anesthetists PAC, Lincoln, $1,500; SMART-TD PAC, Olmsted, Ohio, $1,000

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Don Lease II, rural Bridgeport, $5,188.51; Andrew Plummer, Bridgeport, $2,000

State Board of Education

District 7

Robin Stevens (incumbent)

(Combined 2021-22)

» Donations: $69,307.80

» Spending: $65,208.85

» Cash balance: $4,098.95

» Loans: none

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): Nebraska State Education Association PAC, Lincoln, $5,000; Nebraska State Education Association, Lincoln, $2,500; Flatwater Bank, Gothenburg, $2,500

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Robin Stevens, Gothenburg, $32,600; Richard and Linda Zarek, rural Gothenburg, $1,500; Claude and Karen Berreckman, Cozad, $1,000; Dianne Lozier, Omaha, $1,000; Matthew and Susan Williams, rural Gothenburg, $1,000

Elizabeth Tegtmeier

(Combined 2021-22)

» Donations: $129,145

» Spending: $87,731.22

» Cash balance: $41,900.96

» Loans: none

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): Protect Nebraska Children PAC, $2,000; (Sen.) Suzanne C. Geist for Legislature, Lincoln, $1,000; Nebraska Republican Party, Lincoln, $1,000

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Pete Ricketts, Omaha, $25,000; Tom Peed, Lincoln, $10,000; Robert Lundeen, North Platte, $7,500; Diane Krause, rural North Platte, $3,780; LaWayne Klein, Scottsbluff, $2,200; Mike Jacobson, North Platte, $2,100; Jolene Catlett, North Platte, $2,000; Andrea Melius, North Platte, $2,000; Debra Hostick, rural Merna, $1,525; Charles Herbster, Falls City, $1,500; Caroline Sorensen, rural North Platte, $1,300; Brian Hardin, Gering, $1,200 (cash and in-kind); William Kalblinger, North Platte, $1,200; Matt Ackerman, North Platte, $1,000; Edwin Hackel, rural Ord, $1,000; Robert and Cynthia Milligan, Omaha, $1,000; Jim Pillen, Columbus, $1,000; Clifford Quick, rural Callaway, $1,000; Steve Scholz, rural North Platte, $1,000; Adrian Smith, Gering, $1,000; Becky Trotter, Arcadia, $1,000 (in-kind); Errol Wells, rural Elba, $1,000; Suzanne Geist, Lincoln, $1,000; Ronald Brester, Lincoln, $1,000; F. Ellen Taylor-Kennedy, rural North Platte, $1,000; Tim Erdman, Bayard, $1,000; Brent Holliday, Gering, $1,000

Nebraska Public Service Commission

District 5

Kevin Stocker

(2022 only)

» Donations: $38,867.45

» Spending: $38,023.74

» Cash balance: $1,843.71

» Loans: none

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): SMART-TD PAC, North Olmsted, Ohio, $2,000; (U.S. Rep.) Adrian Smith for Congress, Scottsbluff, $1,000

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Kevin Stocker, Scottsbluff, $32,000

University of Nebraska Board of Regents

District 7

Matt Williams

(combined 2021-22)

» Donations: $414,382.09

» Spending: $254,523.31

» Cash balance: $171,733.05

» Loans: none

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): (Sen.) Matt Williams for Legislature, Gothenburg, $185,326.60; Walter Scott Revocable Trust, Omaha, $10,000; First National of Nebraska Inc., Omaha, $10,000; Nebraska Bankers State PAC, Lincoln, $6,000; (Sen. Mark) Kolterman for Legislature, Seward, $5,000; (Sen. John) Stinner for Legislature, Scottsbluff, $5,000; The Home Agency Inc. (DBA Nebraska Farm Services), Elwood, $7,500; Paulsen Inc., Cozad, $5,000; Nebraska State Education Association PAC, Lincoln, $5,000; (Sen. Robert) Hilkemann for Legislature, Omaha; $3,500; Thomas Investment Co., rural Broken Bow, $2,500; (Bob) Phares for Regent, North Platte, $1,500; LKQ Corp., Washington, D.C., $1,500; 96 Ranches Inc., Gothenburg, $1,500; Friends of (Sen.) Mike McDonnell, Omaha, $1,000; (Sen.) Anna Wishart for Legislature, Lincoln, $1,000; State Health PAC (Blue Cross Blue Shield), Omaha, $1,000; HDR Inc. Federal PAC, Omaha, $1,000; Pacific Life Insurance Co., Newport Beach, Virginia, $1,000; First State Bank, Loomis, $1,000; Mutual of Omaha Cos. PAC (IMPAC), Omaha, $1,000; (Sen.) Myron Dorn for Legislature, Adams, $1,000; Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska, $1,000; Nebraska State Bank, Broken Bow, $1,000; Peetz & Co., Lincoln, $1,000; Radcliffe & Associates, Lincoln, $1,000; Woodmen of the World Life Insurance Society, Omaha, $1,000

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Bruce Lauritzen, Omaha, $17,500; Michael Cassling, Omaha, $15,000; Jerry Adams, rural Broken Bow, $10,000; Deryl Hamann, Omaha, $6,000; Michael Yanney, Omaha, $5,500; Richard and Patricia Bell, Omaha, $5,000; James Pillen, Columbus, $5,000; Howard Hawks, Omaha, $3,750; Rhonda Hawks, Omaha, $3,750; Gary Latimer, Lincoln, $3,000; John Kotouc, Omaha, $2,500; John Koraleski, Omaha, $2,500; David Slosburg, Omaha, $2,500; Jim Baldonado, Elwood, $2,500; J. Richard Shoemaker, Cambridge, $2,000; Bradley and Barbara Bartak, rural Merna, $2,000; Larry Paulsen, Cozad, $2,000; Lance Fritz, Omaha, $1,500; Fred Hunzeker, Omaha, $1,500; Leslie Marsh, Kearney, $1,500; Hod Kosman, rural Scottsbluff, $1,500; Richard Zarek, Gothenburg, $1,500; Paul Smith, Omaha, $1,000; Rich Armstrong, Minden, $1,000; (Sen.) Patty Pansing Brooks, Lincoln, $1,000; Tim Kudron, Omaha, $1,000; Paul Hogan, Omaha, $1,000; Dave Collins, Gothenburg, $1,000; Michael Bacon, Gothenburg, $1,000; Tonn Ostergard, Lincoln, $1,000; Barbara and Wallace Weitz, Omaha, $1,000; Dana Bradford, Omaha, $1,000; Myron Dorn, Adams, $1,000; Nathan Wyatt, Gothenburg, $1,000; Ward Hoppe, Lincoln, $1,000; Sherry McClymont, Holdrege, $1,000

Kathy Wilmot

(2022 only)

» Donations: $50,268.17

» Spending: $36,678.76

» Cash balance: $17,302.99

» Loans: none

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): (Sen.) Dan Hughes for Legislature, Venango, $1,000; Eagle Forum PAC, Alton, Illinois, $1,000

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Pete Ricketts, Omaha, $20,000; Kathy Wilmot, rural Beaver City, $8,818.17 (cash and in-kind); Lorelee Byrd, rural Arlington, $5,000; Bonnie Quick, rural Callaway, $1,500; Charles Herbster, Falls City, $1,000