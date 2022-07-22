CAPWN, Scotts Bluff County Health sponsoring free movie night

Bring the family out for a free fun movie night at the Midwest Sky View Drive-in Theater on Thursday, July 28. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the movie will start at 8:45 p.m.

The movie being shown is Minions the Rise of Gru, which is rated PG.

In the 1970s, young Gru tries to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6 after they oust their leader — the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles. When the interview turns disastrous, Gru and his Minions go on the run with the Vicious 6 hot on their tails. Luckily, he finds an unlikely source for guidance — Wild Knuckles himself — and soon discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends.

The Midwest Sky View Drive-In offers numbered parking for up to 165 cars with additional room for overflow as needed, with built-in social distancing measures in place that will allow families to sit outside in their own space.

This event is being sponsored by the Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska (CAPWN) and Scotts Bluff County Health Department to promote COVID vaccination awareness.

For more information about this event, contact the Scotts Bluff County Health Department, 308-436-6636.