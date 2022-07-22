 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CAPWN, Scotts Bluff County Health sponsoring free movie night

  • 0

Bring the family out for a free fun movie night at the Midwest Sky View Drive-in Theater on Thursday, July 28. Gates open at 7 p.m.  and the movie will start at 8:45 p.m.

The movie being shown is Minions the Rise of Gru, which is rated PG. 

In the 1970s, young Gru tries to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6 after they oust their leader — the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles. When the interview turns disastrous, Gru and his Minions go on the run with the Vicious 6 hot on their tails. Luckily, he finds an unlikely source for guidance — Wild Knuckles himself — and soon discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends.

The Midwest Sky View Drive-In offers numbered parking for up to 165 cars with additional room for overflow as needed, with built-in social distancing measures in place that will allow families to sit outside in their own space. 

People are also reading…

This event is being sponsored by the Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska (CAPWN) and Scotts Bluff County Health Department to promote COVID vaccination awareness.

For more information about this event, contact the Scotts Bluff County Health Department, 308-436-6636.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

48-year-old kayaker drowns in North Platte River

48-year-old kayaker drowns in North Platte River

Authorities recovered the body of a missing kayaker, a 48-year-old woman — early Monday from the North Platte River. An identity of the victim has not been released, except details that she is a 48-year-old woman.

Sugar factory fire extinguished Tuesday

Sugar factory fire extinguished Tuesday

Scottsbluff Rural firefighters extinguished a small fire at the Western Sugar Factory Tuesday. No one was injured in the fire caused as employees tried to install equipment.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News