Cartoon: A.F. Branco for Dec. 9

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Check out the updates from Louisville, where Nebraska and Oregon are gearing up for a Sweet 16 volleyball match in the NCAA Tournament.
Nearly four years after the disappearance of a Wyoming man during a visit to Gering, his family continues to wait for answers. Dec. 2 will mar…
A Scottsbluff woman has been cited after being involved in a collision Monday morning.
The Husker volleyball coach is disappointed that Nebraska will play early in the morning, saying it "makes it hard on our fans" to watch.
Two people face charges after a Scotts Bluff County Sheriff deputy reported finding drugs during a traffic stop Monday.
Celebrity chef Alton Brown posted a video on Twitter showing him pouring chili on a cinnamon roll, which he called "#LincolnNE style!" Nebraskans quickly corrected him.
A Gering native has been named the next executive director of the Midwest Theater in Scottsbluff. After two months of searching and interviews…
Check out the updates from Louisville, where Nebraska and Oregon are gearing up for a Sweet 16 volleyball match in the NCAA Tournament.
Former Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph was arrested and booked into Lancaster County jail on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault, a county jail worker confirmed.
It's the first time in a decade NU regents have taken what is widely considered in academia to be an extraordinary step in dismissing a faculty member with tenure.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.