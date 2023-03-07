Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
UPDATED: Gering Police and other agencies responded to a report of a school shooting Thursday, only to discover that it was one of a string of…
Bearcats never trail in a 57-41 victory over the Cardinals. Scottsbluff had three players in double figures, led by Nate Kelley with 20 points.
Adams Center senior guard Kadi Kimberly a 3-pointer from the left elbow to snap a 44-44 tie in the Class C1 matchup with roughly 19 seconds le…
Calls reporting an active shooter at Gering, and across the state, netted response from law enforcement - and even Gov. Jim Pillen.
The body of a rural Gering man reported missing last week has been discovered, according to information released by the Scotts Bluff County Sh…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.