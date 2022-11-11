Cartoon: A.F. Branco, Nov. 12

Be the first to know
Tyler Cochran went to school for welding, he’s an officially licensed private detective, and the only class he failed in high school was biolo…
A 21-year-old woman was killed over the weekend in northwest Nebraska when she was hit by a minivan as she walked along a highway.
Nebraska ranks in the top five U.S. states producing sugar beets by tonnage and 90% of that occurs in the Panhandle. As a country, the U.S. is…
Results in Scotts Bluff County were slow to roll in Tuesday, with final tallies not released until after 3:40 a.m. All results are preliminary…
The Star-Herald was awaiting official Election Day results in key races in Scotts Bluff County, but as of press time those figures were not av…
The woman was eating lunch at the Costco at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday when she finished her meal and left the store — leaving her wallet behind, she told police.
Stull, Bearcats soar past Skyhawks to advance to the next round. The senior rushes for 217 and 5 touchdowns.
Check out the Western Trails Conference Football Honors.
If the results hold, conservative state lawmakers would have a filibuster-proof majority to enact abortion restrictions and other priorities that previously failed to overcome filibusters.
A 20-year-old man was driving a Dodge Challenger over 150 mph on Interstate 29 this summer when his car crashed into a pickup truck, Council Bluffs police said Friday.
